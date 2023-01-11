Packers Reacts Survey: Did Joe Barry save his job?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Green Bay Packers fans and fans across the country.

The Green Bay Packers’ season, unfortunately, is over. Our Reacts survey will continue for at least one more week, though, as we take a final pulse of the fanbase before turning the page on the 2022 season.

Question 1: Is Aaron Rodgers going to retire this offseason?

Yes, Aaron Rodgers Watch 2023 has begun. Our favorite time of the year! This one is pretty simple: Is Rodgers coming back or not? Go with your gut here, as Rodgers didn’t give us much to chew on with his exit interview and he did not appear on The Pat McAfee Show this week.

Question 2: Did Joe Barry save his job?

Earlier this week, head coach Matt LaFleur stated that he “anticipates” that defensive coordinator Joe Barry will return to the team in 2023 and that the team will not make many, if any, changes to the coaching staff. With other teams already interviewing potential coaching candidates, has Joe Barry officially saved his job or do you “anticipate” that LaFleur’s tone will change over the coming days?

The question for the comments this week is “Which three positions you’d like to see the Packers address at the top of the draft?”

Following the signing of 13 futures contract players, this is what Green Bay’s 54-man roster looks like heading into 2023, based on the players that are currently under contract and the assumption that tackle Yosh Nijman will be hit with a second-round tender as a restricted free agent:

QB (3): Aaron Rodgers, Jordan Love, Danny Etling

RB (4): Aaron Jones, AJ Dillon, Patrick Taylor, Tyler Goodson

WR (5): Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Samori Toure, Bo Melton, Jeff Cotton

TE (3): Josiah Deguara, Austin Allen, Nick Guggemos

OL (12): David Bakhtiari, Elgton Jenkins, Josh Myers, Jon Runyan, Yosh Nijman, Zach Tom, Royce Newman, Sean Rhyan, Luke Tenuta, Caleb Jones, Rasheed Walker, Jean Delance

DL (5): Kenny Clark, Devonte Wyatt, TJ Slaton, Jonathan Ford, Chris Slayton

OLB (5): Rashan Gary, Preston Smith, Kingsley Enagbare, Jonathan Garvin, La’Darius Hamilton

ILB (3): De’Vondre Campbell, Quay Walker, Isaiah McDuffie

CB (7): Jaire Alexander, Eric Stokes, Rasul Douglas, Shemar Jean-Charles, Kiondre Thomas, Tyrell Ford, Benjie Franklin

S (4): Darnell Savage, Innis Gaines, Vernon Scott, James Wiggins

K (1): Parker White

P (1): Pat O’Donnell

LS (1): Jack Coco

Personally, I think the biggest needs for the team are at tight end, safety and the interior defensive line, but depth at receiver, outside linebacker and inside linebacker are also needed.