Packers LB Quay Walker is not expected to be suspended for shove of Lions trainer

Green Bay Packers rookie inside linebacker Quay Walker was thrown out of last week’s Sunday Night Football matchup against the Detroit Lions after he shoved a Lions athletic trainer who was attempting to reach Detroit running back De’Andre Swift. According to head coach Matt LaFleur, who called Walker’s actions unacceptable, Walker was in the vicinity because he was checking in on his former teammate — as he and Swift both played at the University of Georgia.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the league is not expected to suspend Walker but is still reviewing the incident. With the Packers out of the playoffs, a suspension wouldn’t be served until the 2023 regular season.

On Monday, during exit interviews, Walker made the following statement to media members in the locker room:

Just a selfish act of mine. Just very stupid and dumb, I’ll say immature of me. Once again to make the same mistake twice, but just always seem to overreact at times and I did it again last night.

Walker was previously ejected in another Sunday Night Football game during his rookie season. Against the Buffalo Bills, he shoved a staffer after being involved in a sideline tackle.

According to both Walker and LaFleur, Walker — on his own — called the Lions trainer he shoved on Monday morning to pass on his words of regret. Hopefully, Walker can move past these hot-headed moments as a rookie and avoid these incidents moving forward. The first-round inside linebacker is expected to be a starting member of the defense going into 2023.