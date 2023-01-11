Reporting as Eligible, Week 18 - World’s Smallest Violin

Several Acme Packing Company contributors have joined forces for a Packers-focused podcast: Reporting As Eligible. If you’ve ever wondered what Paul Noonan, Tyler Brooke, or Matub sound like in real life, tune in as they join JR Radcliffe of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel for discussion and banter about the Packers and whatever else is going on out there.

On this episode of Reporting as Eligible, Paul, Matt, and JR wrap up the Lions game, and the season by going over what went right, and the far longer list of what went wrong. Unsportsmanlike penalties, RPOs, Lazard jet sweeps, missed blitz pickups, and Aidan Hutchinson eating small offensive linemen all played a role in the untimely demise of the Green Bay Packers. JR also talks of the Lambeau experience itself, and just what the atmosphere was like.

The guys also discuss nebulous concepts like who wanted it more, home field “advantage,” leadership, how everyone loves Jamaal Williams, and how much of the Joe Barry problem may actually be a Matt LaFleur problem, which may be more than is commonly understood. All of that, plus a fantastic bunch of listener questions, and what will happen in the future!

