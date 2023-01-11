For Cheddar or Wurst: Packers lose their playoff hopes and their poise in cowardly loss to the Lions

Turn out the lights, the party is over.

At least for this season.

The 2022 campaign has drawn to a close for the Green Bay Packers. Their stirring comeback to get to the brink of the playoffs ended in a dud with a 20-16 loss to the Detroit Lions and it was a game that saw Green Bay return to form after winning four straight games.

A sputtering offense, an inconsistent defense, and an overall lack of poise sent the Packers home for the year instead to the playoffs. It was a true return to form for a team that never truly found its feet all season.

It’s the first time the Packers have missed the playoffs under Matt LaFleur and it now ushers in an offseason full of uncertainty in Green Bay. Aaron Rodgers might retire and the team is facing all sorts of difficult decisions with their salary cap situation. The 2023 team will likely look drastically different.

In the second to last episode of “For Cheddar or Wurst,” Kris and Lindsay break down the depressing season finale and begin the latest installment of Rodgers Watch.

They also react to the news that Joe Barry is likely back as defensive coordinator next season and Kris wonders if LaFleur has lost his mind.

Meanwhile our hosts are excited about the future of Christian Watson and think he might be a big piece for whomever the starting quarterback is next season.

The season might be over but being a Packers fan is a year round affair and cheeseheads are with this team until the end.

For Cheddar or Wurst.