SB Nation Reacts, Wildcard Week: Packers fans don’t think Joe Barry is safe

Let’s take one final look at the Green Bay Packers’ 2022 season before moving on to 2023. With the draft, free agency and Aaron Rodgers Watch 2023 on the horizon, there’s no better time to tie a bow on the 8-9 Packers than now. This week, we had three questions for you and some of the results — specifically, the one about defensive coordinator Joe Barry’s job status — might surprise you.

If you want a visual for the rollercoaster of a season that the Packers have had, look no further than our week-to-week confidence poll. Aspirations were high coming into 2022 but plummeted when the Packers started adding losses during their “easy stretch of the season.” A big win over the Dallas Cowboys breathed life into the team before an embarrassing Thursday Night Football blowout nearly ended Green Bay’s season then and there. A slow climb at the end of the season put the Packers in a win-and-in position against the Detroit Lions with postseason hopes on the line...leading to the third major collapse in fan confidence.

Over two-thirds of you think Aaron Rodgers will be playing football next season. The next big question is if it’s in Green Bay or elsewhere. Danny Heifetz of The Ringer wrote an article this week about why the New York Jets make the most sense as a landing spot for the former NFL MVP. If he becomes a Jet, let’s hope he doesn’t go to the Minnesota Vikings the next year and end up stealing federal welfare money a decade later.

Despite the fact that head coach Matt LaFleur has stated that he doesn’t anticipate many changes to his coaching staff in 2023, nearly three-quarters of Packers fans aren’t buying that defensive coordinator Joe Barry has saved his job. If Green Bay is going to dip its toe into the defensive coordinator market, they need to start acting fast, though. The Cleveland Browns have already fired their DC and Dean Pees retired in Atlanta. That’s not including all of the head coaching openings, sans the Denver Broncos, who will likely make a change at defensive coordinator once they hire a top dog.