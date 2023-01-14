NFL Wild Card Saturday schedule for Seahawks-49ers & Chargers-Jaguars

The postseason for the NFL’s 2022 season kicks off today, with Wild Card Saturday featuring a pair of games, one from each conference. The two games feature some of the last teams to clinch postseason berths, with the Seattle Seahawks earning the #7 seed in the NFC and the Jacksonville Jaguars winning on Saturday of week 18 to lock up the AFC South title and the #4 seed.

Seattle advanced to the postseason due to the Green Bay Packers’ defeat at the hands of the Detroit Lions last Sunday night, and they earn a visit to their NFC West rivals, the San Francisco 49ers. This divisional matchup will naturally be the third time these two teams have met this season, with the 49ers sweeping the first two. In week two, San Francisco won 27-7 at home, then they defeated the Seahawks in Seattle 21-13 in week 15.

That game will kick off first today, an afternoon start on the West Coast. In the nightcap, the Jacksonville Jaguars host the Los Angeles Chargers in a rematch of a week 3 game between the two teams. That contest was close early in the third quarter, with the Chargers trailing just 16-10, but the Jaguars exploded after that to pull away for a dominant 38-10 victory. That win was one of just two in the first eight games for the Jaguars, who would finish the season on a 7-2 tear that included five straight victories to close the regular season and earn the AFC South title.

Who will advance to play in next week’s Divisional Playoffs? Tune in this afternoon and evening to find out.

Wild Card Saturday Game 1

Seattle Seahawks (9-8) vs. San Francisco 49ers (13-4)

Seeding: NFC #7 vs. NFC #2

Game time: 1:35 PM PT (3:35 PM CT)

Location: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

TV Channel: FOX

Commentators: Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston

Streaming: FOX Sports App, NFL+

Point spread (via DraftKings): 49ers -9.5

Wild Card Saturday Game 2

Los Angeles Chargers (10-7) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (9-8)

Seeding: AFC #5 vs. AFC #4

Game time: 8:15 PM ET (7:15 PM CT)

Location: TIAA Bank Stadium, Jacksonville, FL

TV Channel: NBC

Streaming: Peacock app, NFL+

Commentators: Al Michaels, Tony Dungy

Point spread (via DraftKings): Chargers -2.5