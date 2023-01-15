NFL Wild Card Sunday Schedule: Three games set up matchups for round two

Two games are down, and there are four to go in the NFL’s Wild Card Weekend. Three of those four remaining games kick off today as most of the matchups will be set for next week’s Divisional playoffs.

On Saturday, the San Francisco 49ers advanced with a dominating win, beating the Seattle Seahawks, while the Jacksonville Jaguars came from down 27-0 to defeat the Los Angeles Chargers 31-30. The 49ers will host a Divisional game next week, though they may not learn their opponents until Monday night. The Jaguars, meanwhile, will find out whether they travel to Kansas City, Buffalo, or Cincinnati today.

The Niners will play the Minnesota Vikings next week if that team wins its game today against the New York Giants. If the Giants win, however, then they would go to Philadelphia for an NFC East matchup in the Divisional Round, with the winner of Monday’s Cowboys-Buccaneers game heading to San Francisco instead.

Join us for all of the games throughout this Wild Card Sunday!

Game 1

Seeding: AFC #7 vs. AFC #2

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET (12 Noon CT)

Location: Highmark Stadium, Buffalo, NY

TV Channel: CBS

Commentators: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo

Point spread: Bills -13.5

Game 2

New York Giants (9-7-1) vs. Minnesota Vikings (13-4)

Seeding: NFC #6 vs. NFC #3

Game Time: 3:30 PM CT

Location: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN

TV Channel: FOX

Commentators: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen

Point spread: Vikings -3

Game 3

Seeding: AFC #6 vs. AFC #3

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET (7:00 PM CT)

Location: Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, OH

TV Channel: NBC

Commentators: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth

Point spread: Bengals -8.5