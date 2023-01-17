Poll: What is the Packers’ greatest position of need for 2023?

Before we at Acme Packing Company take the full plunge into the 2023 NFL draft class, we want to hear from you, Packers fans, on what you think the biggest needs the team has going into the offseason. Over the next week or so, we’re going to be posting daily polls that will help us rank Green Bay’s top needs.

Due to the uncertainty around quarterback Aaron Rodgers, we’re not going to have the quarterback position as an option. As recently as today, Tuesday, Rodgers stated that he hasn’t made a decision and that he and the team need to continue to have conversations. It feels unfair to include quarterback as a poll option considering the massive question mark that continues to hang over the franchise.

If you need a refresher on who is under contract in 2023, the full roster of players returning for next season will be posted below. We’re going to include tackle Yosh Njiman on the list, as it seems highly likely that he will be hit with a second-round tender as a restricted free agent. No player who has ever received a second-round tender has ever been poached by another team in the history of the league, so it’s a very safe bet to assume that Nijman will be in green and gold next year.

Green Bay Packers 2023 Roster

QB (3): Aaron Rodgers, Jordan Love, Danny Etling

RB (4): Aaron Jones, AJ Dillon, Patrick Taylor, Tyler Goodson

WR (5): Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Samori Toure, Bo Melton, Jeff Cotton

TE (3): Josiah Deguara, Austin Allen, Nick Guggemos

OL (12): David Bakhtiari, Elgton Jenkins, Josh Myers, Jon Runyan, Yosh Nijman (likely-to-be-tendered RFA), Zach Tom, Royce Newman, Sean Rhyan, Luke Tenuta, Caleb Jones, Rasheed Walker, Jean Delance

DL (5): Kenny Clark, Devonte Wyatt, TJ Slaton, Jonathan Ford, Chris Slayton

OLB (5): Rashan Gary, Preston Smith, Kingsley Enagbare, Jonathan Garvin, La’Darius Hamilton

ILB (3): De’Vondre Campbell, Quay Walker, Isaiah McDuffie

CB (7): Jaire Alexander, Eric Stokes, Rasul Douglas, Shemar Jean-Charles, Kiondre Thomas, Tyrell Ford, Benjie Franklin

S (4): Darnell Savage, Innis Gaines, Vernon Scott, James Wiggins

K (1): Parker White

P (1): Pat O’Donnell

LS (1): Jack Coco

Personally, I think the team’s biggest needs are safety (where they might need two new starters), tight end (where they have no starting caliber in-line tight end on the roster) and the defensive line (where they have three viable NFL players in a highly-rotated group.) Next up after that, for me, would be receiver, outside linebacker and inside linebacker, where depth is desperately needed. Cornerback might crack that list, too, depending on what happens with nickel/returner Keisean Nixon in free agency.

What say you?