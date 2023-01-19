Former Packers coach Justin Outten is a candidate for Titans, Rams OC vacancies

On Wednesday night, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that the Tennessee Titans have requested an interview with the Denver Broncos’ Justin Outten as the Titans search for their next offensive coordinator. Outten most recently was the Broncos’ offensive coordinator, but Green Bay Packers fans will remember him as their tight end coach from 2019 to 2021.

According to quarterback Aaron Rodgers in 2021, Outten — along with running backs coach Ben Sirmans — assisted in the game-planning for short-yardage and goal-line situations, the same spots that the 2022 Packers struggled so mightily in. Technically, Outten still has a job as the Broncos’ offensive coordinator, but the team has yet to name their next head coach which obviously could result in a change at the position.

Outten was brought over to Denver by former Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, who went 4-11 as the Broncos’ head coach. When Hackett was let go by the team, Outten took over as their primary play-caller for the final two games of the 2022 season.

While head coach Matt LaFleur has stated that he doesn’t expect to make coaching staff changes this offseason, it’s worth monitoring Outten’s situation as he could potentially return to Green Bay as an analyst or consultant. The Packers need red zone help after the losses of Hackett, Outten and quarterbacks coach (now Chicago Bears offensive coordinator) Luke Getsy in the 2022 offseason.

Acme Packing Company first brought up the idea of analyst roles in the context of Mike LaFleur, Matt’s brother, being let go from the New York Jets. Mike was Matt’s first choice as offensive coordinator back in 2019 and is now out of a gig, though, it appears has the inside track on the Los Angeles Rams’ open offensive coordinator vacancy.

At midseason in 2022, the Packers picked up Aubrey Pleasant, recently fired as the Detroit Lions defensive backs coach, to assist as an offensive consultant. In an off-field role, Pleasant helped the team reverse engineer opposing defenses. Prior to Plesant’s hiring, Green Bay’s offense only cracked 27 points in a single game once, their overtime win against the Dallas Cowboys. Following Pleasant’s addition, the Packers averaged 26.4 points per game for the remainder of the season.

Even if Green Bay doesn’t officially shake up their on-field coaching roster, an addition to the game-planning process could be just as, if not more, impactful in 2023.

Update:

The #Rams also requested an interview with #Broncos OC Justin Outten for a job on their remodeled offensive staff, per source. https://t.co/MFRcjc9qAP — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 19, 2023

Pelissero has now reported that Outten has been requested to interview for the Los Angeles Rams’ offensive coordinator opening, too.