Monday Night Football, Week 17: Bills v. Bengals picks & TV/streaming details

The final regular season Monday Night Football game of the 2022 season has arrived, and it should be a doozy. The matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals looks like it could be one of the best games of the year, let alone one of the best Monday night games all season.

Both teams are in the running for the AFC’s top seed, with the Bills controlling their own path to a playoff bye. Wins by the Bills tonight and next week against the New England Patriots would clinch the #1 seed, but the Bengals can get there with wins tonight and next week (over the Baltimore Ravens) plus a loss by the Kansas City Chiefs.

Earlier this afternoon, the NFL revealed its week 18 schedule, with the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions kicking off in prime time. The only game that has a start time yet to be determined is the Bengals-Ravens game. If the Bills win tonight, that game would decide the AFC North title and it will kick off at 4:25 ET. However, if the Bengals win this evening, they clinch the division and their game next week will start at 1:00 PM ET instead.

Stay tuned throughout the game, check out our picks below, and enjoy the final regular season MNF game!

WHO?

Buffalo Bills (12-3) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (11-4)

WHEN?

Monday, January 2, 2023

8:15 PM Eastern Time

WHERE?

Paycor Stadium

Cincinnati, Ohio

HOW?

TV Broadcast

Primary broadcast: ESPN

Commentators: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters

APC GAME PICKS