NFL Divisional Playoffs Saturday Schedule: Top-seeded Chiefs & Eagles host

Saturday is for the 1s, and Sunday is for the 2s. That’s the case in the NFL’s Divisional Playoffs this weekend, as the top-seeded teams in each conference are in action today, hosting the two games taking place on Saturday.

First up is the AFC top seed, the Kansas City Chiefs, who will host the Jacksonville Jaguars, the 4th seed and the champions of the AFC South. The Jags are currently on a six-game winning streak, having defeated one of the NFC’s playoff teams (the Dallas Cowboys) and getting a win over the Chargers in last week’s Wild Card game during that stretch. Meanwhile, the Chiefs’ last loss game in week 13, as they also won five straight to close the regular season.

In the evening matchup, the NFC East gets a divisional matchup with the sixth-seeded New York Giants visiting the #1 Philadelphia Eagles. The Giants took out the Minnesota Vikings last week to earn a visit to Philly, who dropped two of their last three games but were able to hold on to home-field advantage with a win over the Giants in week 18. New York sat numerous starters in that game, however, losing by just six points after the Eagles blew them out 48-22 in the teams’ first meeting of the season in week 14.

Will these favored #1 seeds advance to host* their respective conference championship games? Or will there be an upset on the first day of Divisional weekend?

*A potential Chiefs-Bills game would take place in Atlanta

Tune in today to find out.

Game 1: Jacksonville Jaguars (10-8) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (14-3)

Seeding: AFC #4 vs. AFC #1

Time: 3:30 PM Central Time

Location: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO

TV Channel: NBC

Commentators: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark

Point Spread (via DraftKings): Chiefs -8.5

Game 2: New York Giants (10-7-1) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (14-3)

Seeding: AFC #4 vs. AFC #1

Time: 8:15 PM Eastern Time (7:15 PM Central)

Location: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

TV Channel: FOX

Commentators: Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver, Kristina Pink

Point Spread (via DraftKings): Eagles -7.5