Poll: What is the Packers’ #4 position of need for 2023?

With tight end and safety going first and second off the board, the interior defensive line was voted by you — the fans — as the Green Bay Packers’ third most pressing need going into the 2023 offseason. In our narrowest vote yet, the defensive line earned 34 percent of the vote while outside linebacker was right behind it at 31 percent.

The returning defensive linemen who actually played for the Packers last season are Kenny Clark, Devonte Wyatt and TJ Slaton. While Wyatt was kept off the field earlier in the year, he began to crack the rotation in November and December and flashed while doing so. The problem is he might be the team’s only “experienced” 3-4 defensive end, as Clark and Slaton are generally primarily played at the nose tackle position. Jonathan Ford, the 2022 seventh-round rookie who didn’t suit up for a single game last year, is also a nose tackle.

Top 5 Vote Earners, Round 3

Defensive line (194 votes, 34 percent) Outside linebacker (177 votes, 31 percent) Receiver (125 votes, 22 percent) Offensive line (39 votes, 7 percent) Cornerback (15 votes, 3 percent)

Out of the remaining options, I believe that the receiver position needs to be addressed more than 3-4 outside linebacker, though, I do understand the people who are concerned about Rashan Gary and his status going into 2023 after tearing his ACL in 2022. Simply put: Preston Smith isn’t going anywhere and I thought Kingsley Enagbare played as well as you possibly could have imagined out of a fifth-round rookie.

Meanwhile, Romeo Doubs’ impact in the passing game crashed in the second half of 2022 as teams learned that he struggled to get off of press coverages. If his release package doesn’t take a step in 2023, I think his playing time could be up for grabs, depending on if there’s a talent to push him. As it stands today, Doubs joins Christian Watson and Samori Toure — two other players coming off of their rookie seasons — as the only “experienced” Packers receivers who are under contract for 2023.

I get that Gary might miss 4, 6, 8 or 10 games, but Green Bay might need one or two receivers to start full-time for the team next season. That’s just my $0.02. What do you say?

Green Bay Packers 2023 Roster, Remaining Options

RB (4): Aaron Jones, AJ Dillon, Patrick Taylor, Tyler Goodson

WR (5): Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Samori Toure, Bo Melton, Jeff Cotton

OL (12): David Bakhtiari, Elgton Jenkins, Josh Myers, Jon Runyan, Yosh Nijman (likely-to-be-tendered RFA), Zach Tom, Royce Newman, Sean Rhyan, Luke Tenuta, Caleb Jones, Rasheed Walker, Jean Delance

OLB (5): Rashan Gary, Preston Smith, Kingsley Enagbare, Jonathan Garvin, La’Darius Hamilton

ILB (3): De’Vondre Campbell, Quay Walker, Isaiah McDuffie

CB (7): Jaire Alexander, Eric Stokes, Rasul Douglas, Shemar Jean-Charles, Kiondre Thomas, Tyrell Ford, Benjie Franklin

K (1): Parker White

P (1): Pat O’Donnell

LS (1): Jack Coco