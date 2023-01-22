NFL Divisional Playoffs Sunday Schedule: Bengals-Bills and 49ers-Cowboys

NFL fans now know who will host next week's conference championship games. Or, at least, who will be designated as the home team, as there is one bit of business left to finish in the AFC to decide where next week's game will actually take place.

In the NFC, the Philadelphia Eagles demolished the New York Giants on Saturday evening, earning the right to host next week's game. They will face the winner of tonight's 49ers-Cowboys matchup, one that should evoke some memories for fans of football in the early 1990s.

Then there's the AFC, where today's game between the Bengals and Bills seemed to be destined to happen. Those two teams were playing when Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field and the game was suspended, ultimately being ruled a no-contest.

As a result, the NFL determined that a Bills-Chiefs conference title game will take place at a neutral site, deciding on Atlanta for the game. Chiefs fans will surely be cheering for the Bengals, however, who would come to Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City next week if they are victorious, which would set up a rematch of the 2021 AFC title game.

Who wins today? Tune in to find out.

Seeding: AFC #3 vs. AFC #2

Time: 3:00 PM Eastern Time (2:00 PM Central)

Location: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY

TV Channel: CBS

Commentators: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson

Point Spread (via DraftKings): Bills -5.5

Game 2: Dallas Cowboys (13-5) vs. San Francisco 49ers (14-4)

Seeding: NFC #5 vs. NFC #2

Time: 3:30 PM Pacific Time (5:30 PM Central)

Location: Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

TV Channel: FOX

Commentators: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi

Point Spread (via DraftKings): 49ers -4