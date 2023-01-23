Despite uncertainty, Packers rank top-10 in 2024 Super Bowl odds

No one knows what’s going to happen with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers this offseason, but sportsbooks seem to be optimistic about the Packers’ chances to compete in 2023, with or without him. According to DraftKings’ initial 2024 Super Bowl odds, Green Bay ranks ninth overall in the NFL at +3000 to bring home the Lombardi Trophy next season, which carries an implied probability of three percent.

That number ranks the highest among the non-playoff teams from the 2022 season, which makes sense considering how close the Packers were to making the postseason. That +3000 number is also better than the current odds listed for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Miami Dolphins, New York Giants, Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks — who all made the playoffs before their subsequent elimination this month.

Among NFC teams, the only squads who have a better chance than the Packers to win it all are the San Francisco 49ers (+700, 12.5 percent), the Philadelphia Eagles (+1000, 9.1 percent) and the Dallas Cowboys (+1200, 7.7 percent). This implies that Green Bay is going to go into the 2023 season as the leader to win the NFC North, despite finishing third in the division last year. Both the Packers and the Detroit Lions (+3500) have better odds to win the Super Bowl than the Minnesota Vikings (+5000), who won the division with the help of a ridiculous amount of close games breaking their way.

Beyond Super Bowl odds, DraftKings is hanging a few other odds that might be interesting to Packers fans. The first is where Rodgers will take his next snap, which is led by Green Bay at -125 odds (56 percent implied probability.) The only other teams with implied odds above 10 percent are the Las Vegas Raiders (+550, 15 percent) and the New York Jets (+750, 12 percent.) As Acme Packing Company’s own rcon14 wrote earlier today, the Jets make the most sense as Rodgers’ next landing spot if he does end up requesting a trade from the Packers.

Two weeks ago, DraftKings also listed Green Bay as the most-likely team for Arizona Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins to play for next. Hopkins, who is the subject of trade rumors, appears to have one foot out in the desert. Ten days since the odds have opened, the Packers’ odds to land Hopkins have dropped from +330 (23 percent) to +380 (21 percent), but are still first in the pecking order to make a play for the wideout.