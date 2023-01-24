Tuesday Cheese Curds: Aaron Jones looks back on a great run

You never know where the next great player is going to come from. Aaron Jones, who’s rightfully (finally?) getting some attention as one of the greatest Packers players of the 21st century, was a fifth-round pick, and wasn’t even the first (or the last!) running back the Packers took in 2017. Yet he’s steadily and consistently improved every year, and his consistent availability as a 5-foot-9, 195-pound running back is remarkable. He’s missed just four games over the past four seasons, and one of those was a healthy scratch as the Packers rested him in Week 18 of the 2021 season.

Jones has steadily climbed the Packers’ all-time rushing leaderboards as a result, landing in the third spot in 2022. He likely won’t go any higher than that, but still, what a run for someone who was once a fairly lightly regarded player.

Jones says his proudest accomplishment of the 2022 season was not missing any games despite a couple of lingering injuries.

