Watch: All of Jordan Love’s throws from 2022

While there’s still clear uncertainty about if either Aaron Rodgers or Jordan Love will be the Green Bay Packers’ quarterback in 2023, it’s evident that the Packers organization, as a whole, is a fan of Love. In his end-of-the-year press conference, general manager Brian Gutekunst stated, “We really like where Jordan is. We think he’s ready to play,” echoed words that head coach and offensive play-caller Matt LaFleur has previously claimed.

The tough thing for Packers fans to gauge is how good of a quarterback Love would be immediately if he were thrown into the starting lineup, as he’s only started one game in his NFL career — a close loss to the Kansas City Chiefs back in 2021. While inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell stated back in November that Love is better than a lot of starters in the NFL, more has been seen out of Love in the Packers’ practice sessions than by Green Bay fans in live action.

With that in mind, we decided to clip up all of Love’s regular season throws from 2022 (excluding spikes and screens) for your viewing pleasure. There are only 19 of them, and they were mostly in garbage time at the end of games, but make of it as you wish.

All of Jordan Love's throws from the 2022 regular season pic.twitter.com/E57mUt6qWt — Justis Mosqueda (@JuMosq) January 24, 2023

The two-minute video is something like a Rorschach test, as everyone is going to take away something different. Here are some of the observations from Twitter:

Wow…fair to say he throws to the middle of the field more often than AR? — David Monigal (@papackfan) January 24, 2023

A few drops in there, a few bad passes, but overall pretty solid. I like that he threw some passes behind the WR to lead them away from taking on a huge hit. — jason (@Sundeviljay81) January 24, 2023

I see

1) Vision

2) Methodicalness, he regresses dutifully

3) Almost decisive. I think he needs experience to get quicker at pulling the trigger. He would've had another TD in that Eagles game if so — Fully Re-Noah-ble Energy ☀️ (@SophicThunder) January 24, 2023

Is it just me or is almost every throw over 10 yards behind the WR? He missed Lazard against the eagles for an easy walk in TD but forced it to Watson. ‍♂️ — Gary Nelson Jr (@Nelson6N) January 25, 2023

Hard to tell much from this, but seems super raw and unwilling to take chances, only saw him really read D a few times — Lance Barnes (@LanceBarnes_) January 25, 2023

Personally, my takeaways were that he looks pretty smooth for a young player and has certainly made progress since the Chiefs game in 2021. Back then, LaFleur and Love had few answers against press coverage and pressure, which led to a bunch of incomplete shot plays until the fourth quarter when they responded with the run-pass option game.

I thought it was a good sign that Love was targeting the middle of the field, which is a change of pace from Rodgers’ sideline-heavy approach. They’re different quarterbacks, again, which we noticed in that Kansas City game. I also thought it was impressive that he attempted to throw to running back Aaron Jones with that Cover 2 hole shot pass against the Philadelphia Eagles. You can make the case that in this era of the NFL, with all of the two-high defenses, that the hole shot is the most important throw in the sport.

What do you say?