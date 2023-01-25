 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Watch: All of Jordan Love’s throws from 2022

The Packers think Love is ready to play. You be the judge for yourself.

By justis.mosqueda
/ new
Green Bay Packers v Miami Dolphins Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

While there’s still clear uncertainty about if either Aaron Rodgers or Jordan Love will be the Green Bay Packers’ quarterback in 2023, it’s evident that the Packers organization, as a whole, is a fan of Love. In his end-of-the-year press conference, general manager Brian Gutekunst stated, “We really like where Jordan is. We think he’s ready to play,” echoed words that head coach and offensive play-caller Matt LaFleur has previously claimed.

The tough thing for Packers fans to gauge is how good of a quarterback Love would be immediately if he were thrown into the starting lineup, as he’s only started one game in his NFL career — a close loss to the Kansas City Chiefs back in 2021. While inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell stated back in November that Love is better than a lot of starters in the NFL, more has been seen out of Love in the Packers’ practice sessions than by Green Bay fans in live action.

With that in mind, we decided to clip up all of Love’s regular season throws from 2022 (excluding spikes and screens) for your viewing pleasure. There are only 19 of them, and they were mostly in garbage time at the end of games, but make of it as you wish.

The two-minute video is something like a Rorschach test, as everyone is going to take away something different. Here are some of the observations from Twitter:

Personally, my takeaways were that he looks pretty smooth for a young player and has certainly made progress since the Chiefs game in 2021. Back then, LaFleur and Love had few answers against press coverage and pressure, which led to a bunch of incomplete shot plays until the fourth quarter when they responded with the run-pass option game.

I thought it was a good sign that Love was targeting the middle of the field, which is a change of pace from Rodgers’ sideline-heavy approach. They’re different quarterbacks, again, which we noticed in that Kansas City game. I also thought it was impressive that he attempted to throw to running back Aaron Jones with that Cover 2 hole shot pass against the Philadelphia Eagles. You can make the case that in this era of the NFL, with all of the two-high defenses, that the hole shot is the most important throw in the sport.

What do you say?

More From Acme Packing Company

Loading comments...