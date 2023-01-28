NFL Conference Championship Game Picks: Who heads to Super Bowl LVII?

There are just four teams left in the NFL’s playoff bracket, and they are without a doubt four of the best teams in the league this season. All of the remaining teams ranked in the top five in overall DVOA for 2022 as well as weighted DVOA, which puts a heavier focus on recent performance.

The only top-five team not to advance to the conference championship round is the Buffalo Bills, who ranked #1 overall and #2 in weighted DVOA. Buffalo lost to the Cincinnati Bengals (#5 overall, #4 weighted) in last week’s Divisional Playoffs, setting up a rematch of last year’s AFC Championship Game.

On the other side of the bracket, the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers were pretty clearly the class of the NFC, most definitely over the second half of the season. It should come as no surprise, then, that they are the two teams remaining in the conference as they both avoided upsets from NFC East Wild Card teams a week ago.

These four teams should make for a fascinating pair of conference championships this Sunday, with both games’ point spreads currently very close. Both games are separated by less than a field goal as of Friday evening, with the Eagles as 2.5-point favorites and the Chiefs at -1.5 according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Which direction do our writers go on these games? Check out our picks below and decide for yourself if you feel that an upset is brewing and one of the lower-seeded teams will advance to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona two weeks from now.