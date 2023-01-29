Today, the participants in Super Bowl LVII will be decided. The Conference Championship round of the postseason has arrived, and it features a number of familiar faces. Indeed, three of the four teams playing in today’s NFC and AFC Conference Championship Games were in this same spot last season, with only the Philadelphia Eagles being failing to reach this point a year ago.

The Eagles will host the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC title game, which gets the earlier time slot this year. The 49ers come in as the #2 seed, however, a step up from their #6 seed a year ago, but they will still be on the road for this conference championship appearance. This is the third time in the last four years that the Niners have reached this point of the playoffs, having lost a year ago at the Los Angeles Rams two years after beating the Green Bay Packers in 2019 before losing to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Those Rams won last year’s Super Bowl, defeating the Cincinnati Bengals, who upset the Chiefs in last season’s AFC Championship. This year, the two teams meet once again in a rematch of that game, which saw the Bengals mount a comeback from a 21-3 deficit shortly before halftime. The Chiefs were 7-point favorites this time last year, but the point spread is down to less than two points in this game, thanks in part to Patrick Mahomes’ ankle sprain last week, which is expected to limit his mobility today.

Will either road underdog come up with an upset today and earn a spot in Super Bowl LVII? Or will the top seeds roll through to an exceptional matchup in this year’s big game? Join us throughout both games as we tune in to find out.

NFC Championship Game

#2 San Francisco 49ers vs. #1 Philadelphia Eagles

Time: 3:00 PM Eastern Time (2:00 PM Central)

Location: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

TV Channel: FOX

Online Streaming: FOX Sports app, NFL+

Commentators: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi

Point Spread (via DraftKings):

AFC Championship Game

#3 Cincinnati Bengals vs. #1 Kansas City Chiefs

Time: 5:30 PM Central Time

Location: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO

TV Channel: CBS

Online Streaming: Paramount+, NFL+

Commentators: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson

Point Spread (via DraftKings):