2022 NFL Week 18: Detroit Lions @ Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers will be facing off against the Detroit Lions this week in a game that was flexed to Sunday Night Football following the Packers’ win against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 17. With the win and the Washington Commanders’ loss, Green Bay is in “win and in” playoff position going into the final weekend of the regular season. Meanwhile, the Lions need to beat the Packers and for the Seattle Seahawks to lose to the Los Angeles Rams to earn Detroit a playoff spot.

Green Bay opened up as a 4.5-point favorite on DraftKings earlier in the week with an implied probability that they win the game around 68 percent of the time. The Seahawks are also favored and carry an implied probability that they’ll beat the wounded Rams 74 percent of the time. In all likelihood, the Lions won’t be playing for the postseason by the time kickoff rolls around, but we won’t officially know that until the clocks hit zero in the late slate.

Headed into this game, here are some topics to keep an eye on: