Tuesday Cheese Curds: Packers defense finds new intensity

The Packers’ defense has played a big part in their four-game winning streak, holding each of their past four opponents to 20 points or less as the Packers have rallied down the stretch.

What’s the difference? It’s hard to say. The Packers have gotten better performances from the secondary, and the pass rush has been a bit more consistent. They’ve also collected more turnovers, possibly due to the fact that they’ve seen a pretty long streak of poor quarterback play.

But it also seems like the Packers are playing at a different level of intensity over the last few weeks. That’s clearly an unquantifiable statement; there’s no number you can put on effort level. It seems to be there, though. The Packers are playing faster, harder, and more assignment-sure on defense, and it’s making a difference. More importantly, it’s coming at just the right time.

Though the increased intensity has been nice to see, I think it’s also fair to ask where it was for the first few months of the season.

My favorite inclusion: TJ Slaton. Sure it was against deep backups, but he dominated the Vikings’ front.

Editor’s note: We at Acme Packing Company send our best wishes to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin and his family after the cardiac event he suffered during Monday night’s game in Cincinnati. Although we will continue to post about the Green Bay Packers in the coming days, we agree that Hamlin’s health should be the NFL’s highest priority at this time and that the remainder of the season should be secondary.

Those looking for a way to support Hamlin can click here to find the GoFundMe page for his charitable foundation.