The Green Bay Packers will be sitting at home on Super Bowl weekend once again, and this February’s big game will find the two #1 seeds in both conferences meeting for the Lombardi Trophy. The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will meet in a matchup of Andy Reid’s current and former teams, while the Kelce brothers (Jason and Travis) will get a chance to battle for a ring.

This will be the first time that both #1 seeds play in the Super Bowl since the last time the Eagles won it all. That came five years ago after the 2017 season, when they defeated the New England Patriots 41-33. Here’s a look at how both of this year’s conference winners earned their victories yesterday.

The Packers did play one of these two teams in the regular season, losing narrowly to the Eagles on the Sunday night following Thanksgiving. That game saw Jordan Love come in for an injured Aaron Rodgers in the fourth quarter to throw for 113 yards and a touchdown as the Packers tried to mount a comeback that ultimately fell short 40-33. Love also started the Packers’ last game against the Chiefs, a 13-7 loss in 2021, while the two teams will meet again next season at Lambeau Field.

Meanwhile, there’s plenty still to talk about regarding the Packers. Aaron Rodgers’ status remains a major topic of discussion around the NFL, while we have some bits and pieces about the team’s young wide receivers, timeout usage, and more.

Check out the recap of the NFC Championship from our sister site covering the Eagles.

Meanwhile, Arrowhead Pride discusses the Chiefs' close win to advance to their third Super Bowl in four years.

Aaron Rodgers, Packers at crossroads as trade remains possible | ESPN

Before those games kicked off on Sunday, Adam Schefter published some more accumulated information suggesting that the Packers may be ready to move Rodgers if he decides to return to football.

Matt LaFleur, Aaron Rodgers among worst at wasting timeouts | Packers Wire

If Rodgers does come back to play but ends up in a different place, perhaps the Packers won't run the play clock down so often.

Packers’ rookie receivers formed tight-knit trio | Packers.com

It helps to be in the same room as another pair of rookies who are going through the same transition to the NFL. For Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, and Samori Touré, they have created a bond that will last a lifetime.

Numbers show Jaire Alexander played his best in press coverage | Packersnews.com ($)

Alexander has historically been a great zone corner, and this year he was exceptional when allowed to jam receivers at the line of scrimmage.

