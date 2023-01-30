Packers’ Elgton Jenkins named to 2023 Pro Bowl in place of Eagles’ Landon Dickerson

Only one member of the Green Bay Packers was on the initial NFC Pro Bowl roster when it was announced back in late December. That player is cornerback Jaire Alexander, who made the team as well as earning second-team All-Pro honors.

However, with the Philadelphia Eagles advancing to the Super Bowl by defeating the San Francisco 49ers in Sunday’s NFC Championship, there are a number of spots to be filled in this week’s Pro Bowl events in Las Vegas. The Eagles had eight players named to the roster initially, a group that includes three offensive linemen: center Jason Kelce, guard Landon Dickerson, and tackle Lane Johnson.

Those players are no longer eligible for the Pro Bowl, and that has resulted in the Packers getting a second representative on the team: guard Elgton Jenkins. Jenkins was named as a first alternate at guard, and the NFL announced on Monday that he has been added to the roster to replace Dickerson.

This is Jenkins’ second Pro Bowl appearance, having made the team in 2020, his second year in the NFL. He spent that season playing almost entirely at left guard, starting every game and playing every offensive snap of the regular season. Jenkins moved around much more in 2021 before tearing his ACL in November, but was back on the field for the Packers in week two of the 2022 season, starting at right tackle for several games before moving back to his familiar left guard spot.

Once back at guard, Jenkins was a dominant player once again, which helped contribute to him earning both Pro Bowl alternate status and signing a massive new contract extension worth $68 million over the next four years. That deal locked him in through the 2026 season before he was scheduled to hit free agency in March. With that deal in place, Jenkins should continue to be a staple of the NFC Pro Bowl roster in the next several years if he stays healthy.