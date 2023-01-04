Packers Reacts Survey, Week 18: Who do you want to face in the playoffs?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Green Bay Packers fans and fans across the country.

We have three new questions this week, including one that we want you to sound off about in the comments.

Question 1: Who should play the slot vs Detroit?

As we wrote earlier in the week, safety Darnell Savage has been moved to the full-time slot position in the Packers’ nickel defense. That was with Keisean Nixon held out on the defensive side of the ball, though. Nixon was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday after missing every practice last week and playing just a couple of special teams snaps as a kick returner. Should Savage, Nixon or even Innis Gaines, who played a few slot reps versus Minnesota when safety Adrian Amos lined up at linebacker, takeover the position against the Detroit Lions this week?

Question 2: Which 2023 free agent would you most like Green Bay to re-sign?

We asked a similar question a week ago and the consensus answer was Nixon, so let’s see who among the other options is the favorite here. Assuming Nixon signs something like a two-year contract in the ballpark of $12 million this offseason, who is the next priority re-sign for the Packers? The options are receiver Allen Lazard, tight end Robert Tonyan, defensive lineman Jarran Reed and safety Adrian Amos, all players who could be considered starters for this 2022 team that has recently gone on a 4-0 run.

Question 3: Who do you want to see in the first round of the playoffs?

This is the one we want to hear the comments on. Among the four possible options in the first round of the NFC playoffs, who do you most want to see and why: the Eagles, Cowboys, Vikings or 49ers?

Personally, I want to see the Packers beat the Vikings twice in three weeks and end their fraudulent season. I also think their strengths are a tier or two below the positives of the Eagles, Cowboys and 49ers rosters, particularly on the defensive side of the ball. I will say, though, I’m not sure why San Francisco is such a favorite at this point. Are we really supposed to be scared of rookie quarterback Brock Purdy starting playoff games? Have we just crowned him as the next Kurt Warner or Tony Romo already? I’m not there yet.