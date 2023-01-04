For Cheddar or Wurst: Packers’ smackdown makes the Vikings go from Skol to Smol

Editor’s note: we recorded this episode before Buffalo and Cincinnati played Monday night—that is why there is no mention of Damar Hamlin. Both Kris and Lindsay would like to extend their hearts and prayers to Hamlin’s family, his friends, his teammates, and Bills Mafia. Packer Nation is with you all.

Also, we did not know what time the Packers played yet at the time of recording.

Are the Green Bay Packers actually going to do this?!

Left on the scrap heap just a few weeks ago, the Packers are one win away from punching a ticket to the NFL playoffs. The reports of their demise (which we were a part of) appear to have been greatly exaggerated.

On Sunday Green Bay announced their presence as a team no one should want to face in the playoffs should they get in. The 41-17 shellacking of the NFC North champion Minnesota Vikings was easily the most complete game Green Bay has played all season and they appear to be firing on all cylinders at just the right time.

For the first time since 2014, they scored touchdowns in all three phases. That’s right, a special teams touchdown! Keisean Nixon was close to breaking one last week and finally took one to the house Sunday—meaning Kris has to dye his hair blonde (don’t tweet stupid things, kids).

The soon-to-be blonde and Lindsay break down the big win and actually don’t have too many criticisms from the game except some Vikings fans might want to lose some tinfoil from their wardrobe and Za’Darius Smith needs to cut back on the lemons because he is SOUR.

The Packers have a do-or-die game on Sunday night against the Lions. Fans are with them all the way.

For Cheddar or Wurst.