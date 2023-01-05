Packers Injury Report: TE Josiah Deguara misses practice with calf injury

Only one Green Bay Packers player was unavailable for practice on Thursday due to injury: tight end Josiah Deguara. Deguara was listed with a calf injury after being a full go in Green Bay’s walkthrough practice on Wednesday, which he wasn’t listed on the injury report for. The team has yet to comment on the injury or the likelihood that he will suit up against the Detroit Lions, but it’s worth noting that Deguara’s contribution as a backfield blocker helped spark the Packers’ big win against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

Beyond Deguara, the Packers’ injury report, for the most part, looks as it did on Wednesday’s estimation. Left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee/abdomen), left guard Elgton Jenkins (knee), running back Aaron Jones (knee/ankle), right tackle Yosh Nijman (shoulder), cornerback Keisean Nixon (groin) and receiver Christian Watson (hip) all remained limited in practice on Thursday. The only other change was to quarterback Aaron Rodgers (thumb/knee), who missed practice yesterday but suited up today. This was also the case last week, as Rodgers was coming off of knee inflammation that occurred after the game against the Miami Dolphins.

All of the non-Deguara players are assumed to be good to go against the Lions on Sunday, as they all entered last week with their nagging injuries but all still managed to suit up against Minnesota. Nijman was the only player who left that game with an injury and head coach Matt LaFleur stated earlier in the week that he was cleared to return to the offensive side of the ball. In LaFleur’s words, the team decided to let him rest on offense after he was pulled out of back-to-back games with the shoulder injury. Nijman continued to take snaps on field goal protection despite being replaced by rookie Zach Tom at right tackle.

The consistency of the injury report also spilled over to the Lions’ side of things on Thursday. Starting center Frank Ragnow (foot) remained a non-participant along with guard Kayode Awosika (ankle), who has been pushed into the starting lineup over the last two games for Detroit. Evan Brown (ankle), another starting guard, and starting safety DeShon Elliott (shoulder) have been limited in back-to-back practices.

The only changes on the Lions’ injury report over the last two days have been that defensive lineman Michael Brockers (ankle) popped up on the injury report on Thursday and was a non-participant and that fullback Jason Cabinda (knee) went from a non-participant on Wednesday to a limited participant on Thursday.

While the Packers do not have to release a status report on the practice squad, it appears that an ambulance was brought in to practice to assist with a reported hip/leg injury that occurred to a practice-squadder on Thursday. It has yet to be identified which practice squad player needed the mobility assistance of the ambulance, per Fox 11. Whoever it was, we’re hoping for a full and speedy recovery.