APC NFL Picks, Week 18: Will the Packers pull off the miracle run to the postseason?

Everything has fallen into place for the Green Bay Packers over the last several weeks. The team has done its part, winning four straight games to go from 4-8 to 8-8, and the rest of the NFC has given the Packers the help that they needed. Now with one game left, the Packers’ future is in their own hands.

That game comes against the upstart Detroit Lions, who will have the chance to either make the playoffs themselves (if the Seattle Seahawks lose on Sunday afternoon) or play spoiler for their NFC North rivals. With Sunday’s game taking place at Lambeau Field, the Packers are predictably favored, giving five points as of late in the week.

Given the stakes of this game, the Packers will surely come out motivated to get off to a good start, regardless of any other results across the NFL on Saturday and Sunday. So how are the vibes heading into the weekend?

In our picks for the final week of the regular season, APC feels optimistic about the Packers finishing the job on Sunday Night Football and getting the final NFC playoff spot. Check out our picks for that game and all of the others across the NFL below.