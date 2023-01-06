Packers LB DQ Thomas fractured his femur in practice on Thursday

Yesterday, it was reported that an ambulance was called to the Green Bay Packers’ practice due to a hip/leg injury that demanded mobility assistance. Up until head coach Matt LaFleur’s pre-practice presser on Friday, the only details we knew about the injury was that it happened to an undisclosed practice-squadder.

In the presser Today, LaFleur confirmed there was a serious injury in practice and that it was to practice squad inside linebacker DQ Thomas. According to LaFleur, Thomas fractured his femur in a team drill.

Thomas is an undrafted rookie free agent who played some safety at Middle Tennessee State before joining the New York Jets for training camp. When he was waived off of the Jets’ practice squad in September, the Packers signed him in Week 3. Since then, Thomas has held a steady job on a practice squad that, generally, is always churning.

Thomas was Green Bay’s only inside linebacker on the 16-man practice squad, though, the Packers do roster five at the position on their 53-man active roster.

The other news that LaFleur made in his press conference was stating that he does have “some concern” that tight end Josiah Deguara will suit up against the Detroit Lions on Sunday. The third-year tight end was added to the injury report with a calf injury for Thursday’s practice after not being listed on the report at all for Wednesday’s walkthrough. Deguara was listed as a non-participant.

Acme Packing Company’s Tyler Brooke wrote about Deguara’s impact against the Minnesota Vikings as a run-blocker out of the backfield. With Dominique Dafney no longer on the team, it’s uncertain who would fill Deguara’s role should he miss time. Marcedes Lewis, Robert Tonyan and Tyler Davis, the other tight ends on the team, are more in-line tight ends than backfield players. The Packers do not currently roster a fullback on the team and their practice squad tight ends Nick Guggemos (6’5”) and the newly-signed Austin Allen (6’8”) do not fit the body type.