Packers TE Josiah Deguara (questionable) returns to practice ahead of Lions game

Before practice on Friday, Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur stated that he had “some concern” that tight end Josiah Deguara (calf) wouldn’t be able to suit up on Sunday against the Detroit Lions. After missing Thursday’s practice, though, Deguara returned to the field as a limited participant today and was officially listed as questionable for Sunday Night Football.

Josiah Deguara is the only player listed with an injury designation for Sunday, and even he practiced. pic.twitter.com/y73Kp8qlPG — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) January 6, 2023

Every player on the Packers’ 53-man roster was at practice today and the only player who was given an injury status for the Week 18 regular-season finale was Deguara. Left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee/abdomen), left guard Elgton Jenkins (knee), running back Aaron Jones (knee/ankle), cornerback Keisean Nixon (groin) and receiver Christian Watson (hip) were all limited participants in practice throughout the week but appear to be goes against Detroit. This shouldn’t be a surprise, as they all had dealt with nagging injuries ahead of the Minnesota Vikings game last week but also were able to play and finish that game.

Beyond the fact that Deguara is already on the field and wasn’t ruled doubtful or out, there was other good news on the injury report on Friday: Right tackle Yosh Nijman (shoulder) was a full participant in practice after being limited in back-to-back practices prior. Nijman has been pulled out of the last two games with a shoulder injury, though, LaFleur stated that Nijman was cleared to return against the Vikings and the team elected to have him rest the injury. While Nijman was replaced by rookie fourth-round pick Zach Tom on offense versus Minnesota, Nijman continued to play field goal/PAT protection snaps on special teams.

The Lions are not so lucky on their side of the injury report. Kayode Awosika, who hasn’t played since he started his first two games of his NFL career in Week 12 and 13, was officially ruled out on Friday with an ankle injury after missing all three practices of the week. Evan Brown (ankle), who has started 11 games for Detroit this year on the offensive line, went from a limited participant on Thursday to a full participant on Friday and was not given an injury status. Starting center Frank Ragnow (foot), was a non-participant on Wednesday and Thursday but was limited on Friday and has been listed as questionable for the game. Think the Lions’ offensive line is banged up?

The other players who were listed as questionable for Detroit are defensive lineman Michael Brockers (ankle), fullback Jason Cabinda (knee), starting safety DeShon Elliott (shoulder) and cornerback Jeff Okudah (elbow). Okudah, an injury-prone former first-round pick, popped up on the injury report on Friday after practicing fully earlier in the week.