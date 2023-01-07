NFL Week 18 Saturday Schedule: AFC South title will be decided tonight

There remains a chance that two sub-.500 teams could make it into the postseason in the NFL this year. The two possibilities come out of the NFC and AFC South divisions, where 8-9 teams could end up winning each of those divisions.

On Saturday in week 18, NFL fans will see who ends up earning the AFC South title. The Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans play in the week’s only guaranteed winner-take-all matchup, with the victor earning a division title and a home playoff spot as the 4th seed in the AFC.

The 8-8 Jaguars have been on a tear comparable to that of the Green Bay Packers or Detroit Lions, winning four straight and 6 of their last 8 games to follow up a 2-6 start. Meanwhile, the Titans are moving in the opposite direction, as their last win came back in week 11 against the Packers on Thursday Night Football. Since then, Tennessee has lost six straight games to fall to 7-9, but a win tonight still gets them a division title by virtue of a superior division record.

That is the Saturday nightcap, however, which will be preceded by a game that could well complicate the AFC playoff picture. The Kansas City Chiefs need a win to clinch the AFC’s number one seed, but that is the case because the week 17 game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals was ruled a “no contest” following Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest on the field. Had the Bills won that game, they would have had a chance to clinch the top seed instead. Now, the Chiefs can lock up a bye but would end up having an AFC Championship played on a neutral field should they meet the Bills or Bengals (depending on the results of those two teams’ games on Sunday).

Here are the details for both of today's games

Game 1

Kansas City Chiefs (13-3) vs. Las Vegas Raiders (6-10)

Kickoff time: 1:30 PM PT (3:30 PM CT)

Location: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

TV Channels: ESPN & ABC

Commentators: Steve Levy, Louis Riddick, Dan Orlovsky

Game 2

Tennessee Titans (7-9) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (8-8)

Kickoff time: 8:15 PM ET (7:15 PM CT)

Location: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, FL

TV Channels: ESPN & ABC

Commentators: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman