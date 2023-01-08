NFL Week 18 Sunday Schedule: It’s time to set the final playoff seedings

Welcome to the final Sunday of the NFL regular season. Today, the 14 playoff spots across the league will be locked in, as 28 teams play their final games of the year.

Four franchises finished up on Saturday, however, locking in two seeds in the AFC. The Kansas City Chiefs clinched the #1 seed with a win over the Las Vegas Raiders, though a potential AFC title game against the Bills may still end up at a neutral site. Then the Jaguars came from behind to defeat the Titans, clinching the AFC South division and the 4th seed.

The NFC seeding is all up for grabs at the top, however, with only the 4 seed (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) and 6 seed (New York Giants) set for next week. The rest of the positioning is subject to change, with the Eagles needing a win against those giants to clinch number 1 and a playoff bye. The Green Bay Packers, of course, need a win against the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football to lock up the 7th seed.

Join us for all of today's games as we follow along to see how the seeds wrap up and who the Packers might play if they do advance with a victory tonight.