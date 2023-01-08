 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL Week 18 Sunday Schedule: It’s time to set the final playoff seedings

After losing two straight, the Eagles still have a chance to clinch the NFC’s top seed today by beating the Giants.

By Evan "Tex" Western
Philadelphia Eagles v New York Giants Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images

Welcome to the final Sunday of the NFL regular season. Today, the 14 playoff spots across the league will be locked in, as 28 teams play their final games of the year.

Four franchises finished up on Saturday, however, locking in two seeds in the AFC. The Kansas City Chiefs clinched the #1 seed with a win over the Las Vegas Raiders, though a potential AFC title game against the Bills may still end up at a neutral site. Then the Jaguars came from behind to defeat the Titans, clinching the AFC South division and the 4th seed.

The NFC seeding is all up for grabs at the top, however, with only the 4 seed (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) and 6 seed (New York Giants) set for next week. The rest of the positioning is subject to change, with the Eagles needing a win against those giants to clinch number 1 and a playoff bye. The Green Bay Packers, of course, need a win against the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football to lock up the 7th seed.

Join us for all of today's games as we follow along to see how the seeds wrap up and who the Packers might play if they do advance with a victory tonight.

NFL Week 18 Sunday

Visiting Team Home Team Venue City, State Time (CT) TV Network
New England Patriots Buffalo Bills Highmark Stadium Orchard Park, NY 12:00 PM CBS
Baltimore Ravens Cincinnati Bengals PayCor Stadium Cincinnati, OH 12:00 PM CBS
Cleveland Browns Pittsburgh Steelers Acrisure Stadium Pittsburgh, PA 12:00 PM CBS
Houston Texans Indianapolis Colts Lucas Oil Stadium Indianapolis, IN 12:00 PM CBS
New York Jets Miami Dolphins Hard Rock Stadium Miami Gardens, FL 12:00 PM FOX
Minnesota Vikings Chicago Bears Soldier Field Chicago, IL 12:00 PM FOX
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Atlanta Falcons Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta, GA 12:00 PM FOX
Carolina Panthers New Orleans Saints Caesars Superdome New Orleans, LA 12:00 PM FOX
New York Giants Philadelphia Eagles Lincoln Financial Field Philadelphia, PA 3:25 PM CBS
Los Angeles Chargers Denver Broncos Empower Field at Mile High Denver, CO 3:25 PM CBS
Dallas Cowboys Washington Football Team FedEx Field Landover, MD 3:25 PM FOX
Los Angeles Rams Seattle Seahawks Lumen Field Seattle, WA 3:25 PM FOX
Arizona Cardinals San Francisco 49ers Levi's Stadium Santa Clara, CA 3:25 PM FOX
Detroit Lions Green Bay Packers Lambeau Field Green Bay, WI 7:20 PM NBC

