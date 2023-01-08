For the Green Bay Packers, it’s win-and-in. The team’s week 18 game is the final game of the entire NFL’s regular season, and it will determine the final playoff spot that still remains up for grabs across the league. The Detroit Lions, meanwhile, had to sweat out a late afternoon game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams to see if they would be eliminated or if the Sunday Night Football matchup would turn out to be a true winner-gets-in matchup.

That game went down to the wire, but the Seahawks pulled out a 19-16 overtime victory after missing a game-winning field goal attempt at the end of regulation. That Seattle win has knocked the Lions out of the postseason, meaning that the Packers get the NFC’s 7th seed with a win or Seattle gets that spot if the Lions earn a victory.

