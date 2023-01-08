Packers Reacts, Week 18: Keep Darnell Savage in the slot

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Green Bay Packers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

National Results

To no surprise, the national fans are taking the Green Bay Packers to beat the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football tonight. Despite the fact that Lions quarterback Jared Goff hasn’t thrown an interception since the teams last faced off at midseason, the Packers — who have won four straight games — still opened up as 4.5-point favorites on DraftKings.

Acme Packing Company Results

Feeling yourselves a bit, eh? Packers fans haven’t been as confident in their team since the first quarter of the season, when Green Bay started off the year 3-0. We’ll see if “the right direction” involves defensive coordinator Joe Barry, who is on the brink of saving his job after a rough middle stretch of 2022.

We mentioned earlier this week that safety Darnell Savage was the Packers’ full-time slot defender against the Minnesota Vikings last week. This was a change from Keisean Nixon, who didn’t play any defensive snaps in the game and was previously Green Bay’s nickel slot. Over four-fifths of you think Savage should stay in the role and that Rudy Ford should be brought off the bench to play safety as the Packers’ sixth defensive back.

Out of the available options, with the assumption that Nixon is going to be re-signed by the team, more than half of you said receiver Allen Lazard should be the Packers’ free agent focus this offseason. I’m actually somewhat surprised more of you didn’t go with tight end Robert Tonyan, but I understand that the passing game production isn’t there. Tonyan splits time with Marcedes Lewis and has also had to help in protection more this year with Green Bay’s revolving door at the tackle position.

We asked the commenters to explain their reasoning for their selection in the comments of the survey article. Here are a few we picked out of replies.

Y2 Banana Left

Fans and writers have the luxury of looking ahead so, go to San Fran and get that monkey off your back. Let the players keep singular focus on the Lions (we hope...).

rip_city_swagger

For opponent - I’d probably rank it: 1) Vikings - not as good as their record, just whooped them, seem to have a good plan for them 2 ) Cowboys - they have a decent defense, but I think their offense could sputter 3) 49ers - rookie QB, but with CMC, Kittle, and that defense. And they’ve just had our number. 4) Eagles - We’re not good at stopping the run. They’re very good at running.

Michael V Herndon

SF. Win or lose, get it out of the way in the beginning.

