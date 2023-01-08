 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NFL Playoffs Schedule 2023: Game times, TV channels, and dates for Wild Card round

Three divisional matchups highlight Wild Card weekend, which will kick off on the afternoon of Saturday, January 14th.

By Evan "Tex" Western
/ new
Miami Dolphins v Buffalo Bills Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

After the conclusion of the Green Bay Packers’ game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football, the NFL has finally set its schedule for the Wild Card round of the 2023 playoffs, set to be played next weekend. That schedule does not include the Packers, who failed to qualify for the postseason after losing 20-16 in the league’s regular season finale.

With the Seattle Seahawks’ win earlier in the day combining with Green Bay’s loss, the Seahawks earned the seventh and final seed in the NFC. Meanwhile, the Jacksonville Jaguars won the weekend’s only winner-take-all game on Saturday night, when the defeated the Tennessee Titans for the AFC South crown and that conference’s #4 seed.

The seedings for the two conferences are as follows:

NFC

  1. Philadelphia Eagles (14-3, NFC East champs)
  2. San Francisco 49ers (13-4, NFC West champs)
  3. Minnesota Vikings (13-4, NFC North champs)
  4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9, NFC South champs)
  5. Dallas Cowboys (12-5, Wild Card)
  6. New York Giants (9-7-1, Wild Card)
  7. Seattle Seahawks (9-8, Wild Card)

AFC

  1. Kansas City Chiefs (14-3, AFC West champs)
  2. Buffalo Bills (13-3, AFC East champs)
  3. Cincinnati Bengals (12-4, AFC North champs)
  4. Jacksonville Jaguars (9-8, AFC South champs)
  5. Los Angeles Chargers (10-7, Wild Card)
  6. Baltimore Ravens (10-7, Wild Card)
  7. Miami Dolphins (9-8, Wild Card)

Only the #1 seed in each conference earns a playoff bye, so there will be 12 teams playing next weekend. The #2 seeds will host the #7s, the #3s host the #6s, and the #4s host the #5s. Interestingly, three of the six games will be intra-division games, including Seahawks-49ers, Dolphins-Bills, and Ravens-Bengals.

The schedule sets up as follows, with two games on Saturday, three on Sunday, and one on Monday Night Football:

2023 Wild Card Round Schedule

Seed Visiting Team Seed Home Team Venue City, State Day Time (CT) TV Network
Seed Visiting Team Seed Home Team Venue City, State Day Time (CT) TV Network
NFC #7 Seattle Seahawks NFC #2 San Francisco 49ers Levi's Stadium Santa Clara, CA Saturday, 1/14 3:35 PM FOX
AFC #5 Los Angeles Chargers AFC #4 Jacksonville Jaguars TIAA Bank Field Jacksonville, FL Saturday, 1/14 7:15 PM NBC
AFC #7 Miami Dolphins AFC #2 Buffalo Bills Highmark Stadium Orchard Park, NY Sunday, 1/15 12:05 PM CBS
NFC #6 New York Giants NFC #3 Minnesota Vikings U.S. Bank Stadium Minneapolis, MN Sunday, 1/15 3:40 PM FOX
AFC #6 Baltimore Ravens AFC #3 Cincinnati Bengals PayCor Stadium Cincinnati, OH Sunday, 1/15 7:15 PM NBC
NFC #5 Dallas Cowboys NFC #4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Raymond James Stadium Tampa, FL Monday, 1/16 7:15 PM ESPN/ABC

More From Acme Packing Company

Loading comments...