NFL Playoffs Schedule 2023: Game times, TV channels, and dates for Wild Card round

After the conclusion of the Green Bay Packers’ game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football, the NFL has finally set its schedule for the Wild Card round of the 2023 playoffs, set to be played next weekend. That schedule does not include the Packers, who failed to qualify for the postseason after losing 20-16 in the league’s regular season finale.
With the Seattle Seahawks’ win earlier in the day combining with Green Bay’s loss, the Seahawks earned the seventh and final seed in the NFC. Meanwhile, the Jacksonville Jaguars won the weekend’s only winner-take-all game on Saturday night, when the defeated the Tennessee Titans for the AFC South crown and that conference’s #4 seed.
The seedings for the two conferences are as follows:
NFC
- Philadelphia Eagles (14-3, NFC East champs)
- San Francisco 49ers (13-4, NFC West champs)
- Minnesota Vikings (13-4, NFC North champs)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9, NFC South champs)
- Dallas Cowboys (12-5, Wild Card)
- New York Giants (9-7-1, Wild Card)
- Seattle Seahawks (9-8, Wild Card)
AFC
- Kansas City Chiefs (14-3, AFC West champs)
- Buffalo Bills (13-3, AFC East champs)
- Cincinnati Bengals (12-4, AFC North champs)
- Jacksonville Jaguars (9-8, AFC South champs)
- Los Angeles Chargers (10-7, Wild Card)
- Baltimore Ravens (10-7, Wild Card)
- Miami Dolphins (9-8, Wild Card)
Only the #1 seed in each conference earns a playoff bye, so there will be 12 teams playing next weekend. The #2 seeds will host the #7s, the #3s host the #6s, and the #4s host the #5s. Interestingly, three of the six games will be intra-division games, including Seahawks-49ers, Dolphins-Bills, and Ravens-Bengals.
The schedule sets up as follows, with two games on Saturday, three on Sunday, and one on Monday Night Football:
2023 Wild Card Round Schedule
|Seed
|Visiting Team
|Seed
|Home Team
|Venue
|City, State
|Day
|Time (CT)
|TV Network
|Seed
|Visiting Team
|Seed
|Home Team
|Venue
|City, State
|Day
|Time (CT)
|TV Network
|NFC #7
|Seattle Seahawks
|NFC #2
|San Francisco 49ers
|Levi's Stadium
|Santa Clara, CA
|Saturday, 1/14
|3:35 PM
|FOX
|AFC #5
|Los Angeles Chargers
|AFC #4
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|TIAA Bank Field
|Jacksonville, FL
|Saturday, 1/14
|7:15 PM
|NBC
|AFC #7
|Miami Dolphins
|AFC #2
|Buffalo Bills
|Highmark Stadium
|Orchard Park, NY
|Sunday, 1/15
|12:05 PM
|CBS
|NFC #6
|New York Giants
|NFC #3
|Minnesota Vikings
|U.S. Bank Stadium
|Minneapolis, MN
|Sunday, 1/15
|3:40 PM
|FOX
|AFC #6
|Baltimore Ravens
|AFC #3
|Cincinnati Bengals
|PayCor Stadium
|Cincinnati, OH
|Sunday, 1/15
|7:15 PM
|NBC
|NFC #5
|Dallas Cowboys
|NFC #4
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Raymond James Stadium
|Tampa, FL
|Monday, 1/16
|7:15 PM
|ESPN/ABC
Loading comments...