NFL Playoffs Schedule 2023: Game times, TV channels, and dates for Wild Card round

After the conclusion of the Green Bay Packers’ game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football, the NFL has finally set its schedule for the Wild Card round of the 2023 playoffs, set to be played next weekend. That schedule does not include the Packers, who failed to qualify for the postseason after losing 20-16 in the league’s regular season finale.

With the Seattle Seahawks’ win earlier in the day combining with Green Bay’s loss, the Seahawks earned the seventh and final seed in the NFC. Meanwhile, the Jacksonville Jaguars won the weekend’s only winner-take-all game on Saturday night, when the defeated the Tennessee Titans for the AFC South crown and that conference’s #4 seed.

The seedings for the two conferences are as follows:

NFC

AFC

Only the #1 seed in each conference earns a playoff bye, so there will be 12 teams playing next weekend. The #2 seeds will host the #7s, the #3s host the #6s, and the #4s host the #5s. Interestingly, three of the six games will be intra-division games, including Seahawks-49ers, Dolphins-Bills, and Ravens-Bengals.

The schedule sets up as follows, with two games on Saturday, three on Sunday, and one on Monday Night Football: