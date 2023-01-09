Packers’ 2023 regular season opponents finalized with 3rd-place finish in NFC North

Now that the final regular-season standings are locked in across the NFL for 2022, each team knows which opponents they will play in 2023 and, aside from a few exceptions, where those games will be played. The Green Bay Packers’ loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football in week 18 pushes them down to third place in the NFC North, meaning they will play three other third-place teams from other divisions across the league.

Those divisions are the NFC West and East as well as the AFC North. Those games come as a result of the league’s schedule rotation, which also finds the NFC North division’s teams matching up with every team from the NFC South and AFC West divisions.

That means that while the Packers did not make a trip farther west than the Twin Cities in 2022, they will have one trip each to the Mountain and Pacific time zones next season. Those will come in games against the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders, respectively. Green Bay has not played in Denver in eight seasons and this will be the Packers’ first trip to Las Vegas, having not played the Raiders on the road since they were in Oakland.

Meanwhile, the Packers will welcome in the Los Angeles Rams to Lambeau Field for the third straight regular season, and the fourth season overall after the Rams visited Green Bay during the 2020 playoffs. Of the eight home games that the Packers will have next season, five will come against dome teams and another will be against a Florida team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Conversely, the Packers will play four road games indoors, visiting the Vikings and Lions as usual in addition to trips to play the Falcons and Raiders.

Here are the Packers’ opponents for 2023:

Home (8)

Away (9)