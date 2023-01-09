The Repack: Packers lose to Lions on SNF, ending their rollercoaster of a season

On this week’s edition of The Repack, Acme Packing Company’s Evan “Tex” Western and Justis Mosqueda cover the Green Bay Packers’ season-ending loss against the Detroit Lions and the fallout of the loss. Right after the game went final, the questions about quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ potential retirement started. Welcome to Rodgers Watch 2023.

In the end, defensive coordinator Joe Barry was able to make adjustments that allowed just two touchdowns and 20 points from Detroit, but the Packers’ offense simply couldn’t keep up the pace they needed to be on to win the game. After the last two weeks, has Barry done enough to save his job going into 2023? Does Green Bay really want to start from square one of a new defense if Rodgers does return to the team next year?

The Packers will officially have the 15th overall pick in this upcoming draft, which should be right around where we see the first tier drop of the top talent in the class. Due to a surprising turn of events in Week 18, the Chicago Bears hold the top pick in the draft class.

Timestamps

0:00: The season is over.

30:50: Offensive vibe checks.

39:30: Defensive vibe checks.

48:20: Special teams vibe checks.

