WR Allen Lazard believes he’s played his last game as a Packer

After the Green Bay Packers’ season-ending loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday, receiver Allen Lazard dropped some hints about his future in the locker room. When asked about quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ future with the team, Lazard replied, “I don’t know where I’m gonna be at.”

Lazard played on a second-round restricted free agent tender in 2022 that paid him $3.99 million, well below his value in an exploding receiver market. The year before, he played on an exclusive rights tender. 2023 will mark the first season, at 27 years old, that Lazard will be able to hit the open market.

Known best for his high-end blocking at the receiver position, Lazard originally joined the Packers after he was poached off of the Jacksonville Jaguars’ practice squad. This season, he recorded career highs of 60 receptions and 788 receiving yards, both of which led the team.

Allen Lazard asked if he expects Aaron Rodgers to be back next year ( warning) and reflects on what could've been his last game as a Packer. pic.twitter.com/oySv3Yzjac — Nicole Menner (@NicoleMenner) January 9, 2023

When discussing his future, Lazard expanded:

Definitely going into the game I kind of had a realization that my first game here and potentially my last game — which it is — was going to be the Lions at home. I took in just a few moments just to kind of soak it all in and just like pat myself on the back, I guess and just be thankful for this opportunity and experience to be here for four-plus years now.

Last week, we asked Acme Packing Company readers which non-Keisean Nixon Packer should be Green Bay’s re-sign priority in the offseason. 58 percent of you thought it was Lazard. Lazard clearly doesn’t believe that’s in the cards for him, though.

Along with Lazard, veteran receiver Randall Cobb — who walked down the tunnel to the locker room alongside Rodgers after Week 18’s game — is also set to be a free agent. The only receivers currently under contract for the 2023 Packers are four rookies: Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Samori Toure and Bo Melton — who was poached off of the Seattle Seahawks’ practice squad in Week 16.