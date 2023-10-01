 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL Week 4 Sunday Schedule & Discussion: First International game of 2023 kicks off

The Jaguars and Falcons kick off early from London, giving NFL fans their first quadruple-header of this season.

By Evan "Tex" Western
NFL: Chicago Bears at Oakland Raiders Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Are you ready for four time slots worth of football?

That’s what’s on tap for NFL fans today, as the league begins its International Series with an early morning kickoff. The Jacksonville Jaguars and Atlanta Falcons start off Sunday in week 4 with an early game, and after another 12 games take place during the middle of the day, the Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets will bring the day to a close on Sunday Night Football.

The prime time game is likely one that would have been flexed out of Sunday night if that were allowed at this point in the season, but flexing games cannot start happening until later on in the season. As a result, NBC is stuck with Patrick Mahomes vs. Zach Wilson instead of the much more appealing Mahomes-Aaron Rodgers matchup that the network was expecting. At least there will likely be a large batch of Taylor Swift fans tuning in for the game.

Join us for all of today’s games — none of which feature the Green Bay Packers, who played on Thursday night.

NFL Week 4 Schedule

Visiting Team Home Team Venue City, State Time (CT) TV Network
Atlanta Falcons Jacksonville Jaguars Tottenham Hotspur Stadium London, England 8:30 AM ESPN+
Miami Dolphins Buffalo Bills Highmark Stadium Orchard Park, NY 12:00 PM CBS
Baltimore Ravens Cleveland Browns FirstEnergy Stadium Cleveland, OH 12:00 PM CBS
Denver Broncos Chicago Bears Soldier Field Chicago, IL 12:00 PM CBS
Pittsburgh Steelers Houston Texans NRG Stadium Houston, TX 12:00 PM CBS
Washington Commanders Philadelphia Eagles Lincoln Financial Field Philadelphia, PA 12:00 PM FOX
Cincinnati Bengals Tennessee Titans Nissan Stadium Nashville, TN 12:00 PM FOX
Los Angeles Rams Indianapolis Colts Lucas Oil Stadium Indianapolis, IN 12:00 PM FOX
Tampa Bay Buccaneers New Orleans Saints Caesars Superdome New Orleans, LA 12:00 PM FOX
Minnesota Vikings Carolina Panthers Bank of America Stadium Charlotte, NC 12:00 PM FOX
Las Vegas Raiders Los Angeles Chargers SoFi Stadium Inglewood, CA 3:05 PM CBS
New England Patriots Dallas Cowboys AT&T Stadium Arlington, TX 3:25 PM FOX
Arizona Cardinals San Francisco 49ers Levi's Stadium Santa Clara, CA 3:25 PM FOX
Kansas City Chiefs New York Jets MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, NJ 7:20 PM NBC

