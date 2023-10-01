NFL Week 4 Sunday Schedule & Discussion: First International game of 2023 kicks off

Are you ready for four time slots worth of football?

That’s what’s on tap for NFL fans today, as the league begins its International Series with an early morning kickoff. The Jacksonville Jaguars and Atlanta Falcons start off Sunday in week 4 with an early game, and after another 12 games take place during the middle of the day, the Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets will bring the day to a close on Sunday Night Football.

The prime time game is likely one that would have been flexed out of Sunday night if that were allowed at this point in the season, but flexing games cannot start happening until later on in the season. As a result, NBC is stuck with Patrick Mahomes vs. Zach Wilson instead of the much more appealing Mahomes-Aaron Rodgers matchup that the network was expecting. At least there will likely be a large batch of Taylor Swift fans tuning in for the game.

Join us for all of today’s games — none of which feature the Green Bay Packers, who played on Thursday night.