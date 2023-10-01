NFL Week 4 Sunday Schedule & Discussion: First International game of 2023 kicks off

Are you ready for four time slots worth of football?
That’s what’s on tap for NFL fans today, as the league begins its International Series with an early morning kickoff. The Jacksonville Jaguars and Atlanta Falcons start off Sunday in week 4 with an early game, and after another 12 games take place during the middle of the day, the Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets will bring the day to a close on Sunday Night Football.
The prime time game is likely one that would have been flexed out of Sunday night if that were allowed at this point in the season, but flexing games cannot start happening until later on in the season. As a result, NBC is stuck with Patrick Mahomes vs. Zach Wilson instead of the much more appealing Mahomes-Aaron Rodgers matchup that the network was expecting. At least there will likely be a large batch of Taylor Swift fans tuning in for the game.
Join us for all of today’s games — none of which feature the Green Bay Packers, who played on Thursday night.
NFL Week 4 Schedule
|Visiting Team
|Home Team
|Venue
|City, State
|Time (CT)
|TV Network
|Visiting Team
|Home Team
|Venue
|City, State
|Time (CT)
|TV Network
|Atlanta Falcons
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
|London, England
|8:30 AM
|ESPN+
|Miami Dolphins
|Buffalo Bills
|Highmark Stadium
|Orchard Park, NY
|12:00 PM
|CBS
|Baltimore Ravens
|Cleveland Browns
|FirstEnergy Stadium
|Cleveland, OH
|12:00 PM
|CBS
|Denver Broncos
|Chicago Bears
|Soldier Field
|Chicago, IL
|12:00 PM
|CBS
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Houston Texans
|NRG Stadium
|Houston, TX
|12:00 PM
|CBS
|Washington Commanders
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Lincoln Financial Field
|Philadelphia, PA
|12:00 PM
|FOX
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Tennessee Titans
|Nissan Stadium
|Nashville, TN
|12:00 PM
|FOX
|Los Angeles Rams
|Indianapolis Colts
|Lucas Oil Stadium
|Indianapolis, IN
|12:00 PM
|FOX
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|New Orleans Saints
|Caesars Superdome
|New Orleans, LA
|12:00 PM
|FOX
|Minnesota Vikings
|Carolina Panthers
|Bank of America Stadium
|Charlotte, NC
|12:00 PM
|FOX
|Las Vegas Raiders
|Los Angeles Chargers
|SoFi Stadium
|Inglewood, CA
|3:05 PM
|CBS
|New England Patriots
|Dallas Cowboys
|AT&T Stadium
|Arlington, TX
|3:25 PM
|FOX
|Arizona Cardinals
|San Francisco 49ers
|Levi's Stadium
|Santa Clara, CA
|3:25 PM
|FOX
|Kansas City Chiefs
|New York Jets
|MetLife Stadium
|East Rutherford, NJ
|7:20 PM
|NBC
