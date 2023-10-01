Report: Packers ‘no longer in the mix’ for Jonathan Taylor

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Sunday morning that the Indianapolis Colts are planning on having disgruntled running back Jonathan Taylor practice in Week 5. Taylor, who is currently in a contract dispute with the organization, began the season on the physically unable to perform list. Whenever Taylor does hit the practice field, he’ll have a 21-day window to practice with the team before the Colts must move him to their 53-man roster.

The report also claims that the Green Bay Packers are “no longer in the mix” for Taylor as a potential trade candidate. In late August, ESPN’s Stephen Holder reported that the Packers, along with the Miami Dolphins, made calls to the Colts about potentially acquiring the running back.

No reason was given for why the Packers are no longer interested in adding the 2021 First-Team All-Pro, but one has to assume that it comes down to compensation — be it in the form of one currency or another. The Athletic’s Mike Jones has reported previously that Taylor is looking for a long-term contract extension in the $14 million to $15 million per season ballpark. Holder also reported in August that the Colts were looking for a first-round pick in exchange for trading Taylor.

Since these trade rumors first surfaced, Green Bay has struggled to run the football — which has only fanned the flames for fans who wanted to see a Wisconsin Badgers legend back in the state. Number one running back Aaron Jones has already missed two games this season with a hamstring injury. That same hamstring injury also kept Jones on a pitch count in Week 4 against the Detroit Lions, according to head coach Matt LaFleur. Jones’ first carry in the Packers’ last game came when the team was already down three scores to Detroit.

In Jones’ place, AJ Dillon — who is in a contract season — hasn’t done much with his opportunities. Over four games this season, Dillon has carried the ball 44 times for just 118 yards (a 2.7 yards per carry average) and has failed to score a touchdown.

Unless Green Bay general manager Brian Gutekunst has some sort of change of heart between now and the October 31st trade deadline, though, it appears that Taylor won’t be a Packer anytime soon.