Packers RB Aaron Jones had an injury setback on Saturday

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones, who played in Week 4 against the Detroit Lions, was listed as questionable for Monday Night Football after participating in all three of the Packers’ practices last week. Jones was a limited participant in all of those practices due to his hamstring injury. Despite playing the game prior, though, Jones was one of three players who were ruled out of the contest against the Las Vegas Raiders — which led to many questions about his injury status.

During the MNF broadcast, color commentator Troy Aikman said that Packers head coach Matt LaFleur was “exasperated” that he wouldn’t have Jones for this game, because the team had focused their gameplan around him. Only more questions developed after that nugget.

After the game, LaFleur explained Jones’ situation with the press corps. LaFleur stated, “He did everything he could. I think it was Saturday’s practice, he felt a little something. I think collectively, myself, the medical staff, [general manager Brian Gutekunst], definitely thought it was in the best interest to not risk it. He wanted to go, and this guy is battling.” For reference, Saturday was the final practice that the Packers had leading up to their game with the Raiders.

Hopefully, Jones’ hamstring will heal up by the time the Packers play their next opponent, the Denver Broncos. The team will have nearly two weeks to prepare for their trip to Denver, as they have a bye week in Week 6.

At the moment, Green Bay’s three non-Jones backs — AJ Dillon, Emanuel Wilson and Patrick Taylor — have combined for 80 carries for 236 rushing yards (2.95 yards per carry) and one score in 2023. To say the least, that’s a below-average rate compared to the league-wide average of 4.2 yards per attempt on the ground, including kneel-downs.