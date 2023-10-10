Packers CB Jaire Alexander: ‘It’s pretty obvious that the defense has to not give up any TDs’

The Green Bay Packers’ defensive leadership is taking fault for the team’s 17-13 loss, despite giving up just two touchdowns to the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football. After the game, cornerback Jaire Alexander made the following comments in the locker room, via Camen Vitali of Fox Sports:

“I think at this point, it’s pretty obvious that the defense has to not give up any touchdown. I think that’s the part of being self-critical of the defense, because the offense is pretty young and they’re still figuring out their mojo. The defense, we gotta be the ones to score and stop them from scoring.”

While it’s a nice gesture from Alexander to take ownership of the game, I’m not sure anyone watching the broadcast blamed the Packers’ defense for the loss. Green Bay gave up just 17 points and only allowed receiver Davante Adams to record 45 yards on the night.

Joe Barry’s side of the squad forced three field goals, two of which were missed by the Raiders’ Daniel Carlson, and allowed just 96 yards on the ground (for a 3.3 yards per carry average). This all came one week after the Detroit Lions dropped 34 points and 211 rushing yards (including three touchdowns) on Thursday Night Football versus Green Bay. At the very least, this should be viewed as progress.

From an outsider looking in, the fault really should be on the offensive passing game. If you take away receiver Christian Watson’s 77-yard long on the night, Jordan Love had 31 dropbacks for just 98 net yards. The feast or famine passing game left more to be desired.

Jaire, it’s nice for you to not be pointing fingers at others, but I’m not sure I believe you’re being honest.