Packers re-sign OLB Justin Hollins

According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, the Green Bay Packers have made the interesting decision to re-sign outside linebacker Justin Hollins and waive running back Patrick Taylor. The reason why this is interesting is because Taylor was just signed to the 53-man roster on Monday. The corresponding roster move to Taylor’s signing was the Packers releasing Hollins.

With running back Aaron Jones (hamstring) out, the Packers elected to bring Taylor — who had previously exhausted his practice squad elevations for the season — up to the active roster for Monday Night Football against the Las Vegas Raiders. Apparently, his stay wasn’t long.

The question now is why the Packers feel the need to hold onto Emanuel Wilson, who has played just 14 snaps this season, at running back over Taylor, who has played 101 snaps in 2023. For reference, Taylor played 24 plays for Green Bay against the Raiders while Wilson was on the field for just one single rep.

Hollins is in a similar situation with another undrafted rookie free agent. Fellow outside linebacker Brenton Cox Jr. Cox, who remains on the 53-man roster, played just three special teams snaps in Week 5 — bringing his season-long snap count up to four plays. Meanwhile, Hollins was released despite previously playing 104 total snaps for the Packers this season.

Green Bay seems to be content with churning the back end of their roster with veterans who are actually playing for the squad, as the team protects the roster spots of younger players who aren’t getting much playing time. That’s an interesting decision, as it’s not the common way to roster build in the NFL.

Per Demovsky, Taylor “presumably would return on the practice squad” in the near future. The Packers’ current practice roster is full, meaning that a corresponding roster move will need to be made there to make room for Taylor’s addition.