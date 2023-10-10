The Repack: Preston Smith really lined up on Davante Adams

After another disappointing loss, Acme Packing Company’s Evan “Tex” Western and Justis Mosqueda break down what happened on Monday Night Football. The first thing to note is that this game was much different than the loss to the Detroit Lions, when the offensive line was banged up. With extended rest, the offensive line failing to win at the line scrimmage has now become a trend.

Despite not winning at the line of scrimmage, the Packers seemed to be perfectly content with taking deep shot after deep shot against the Las Vegas Raiders, a recipe that hasn’t worked out for the team this season. The offense needs to find a way to get itself a couple of layups on drives, rather than living off of feast-or-famine throws down the field that don’t often break in their favor. With that in mind, how are we feeling about the Matt LaFleur-Jordan Love experiment five games?

On the defensive side of the ball, all the talk this week is going to be about how Preston Smith “covered” Davante Adams in the slot. Western and Mosqueda discussed why Smith wasn’t actually asked to cover Adams and why Adams was going to be open on his route, based on the coverage and offensive formation, no matter who was put in Smith’s position. If you want to read about that play, we wrote up an explainer on the rep earlier today.

Timestamps

0:00: Why this loss is different than the Lions game

4:15: No more shot plays!

18:30: How confident are you in the LaFleur and Love combination moving forward?

29:30: The Preston Smith play didn’t matter

34:00: What the hell was that clock management?

41:00: Special teams! Yosh Nijman got one!

