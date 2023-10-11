Reporting as Eligible, Week 5 - MLF and the MOF

Several Acme Packing Company contributors have joined forces for a Packers-focused podcast: Reporting As Eligible. If you’ve ever wondered what Paul Noonan, Tyler Brooke, or Matub sound like in real life, tune in as they join JR Radcliffe of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel for discussion and banter about the Packers and whatever else is going on out there.

On this listener question-focused episode of Reporting as Eligible, Paul goes over what exactly went wrong against the Raiders on all sides of the ball before going in to every question on the subject, from Joe Barry criticism, to Joe Barry criticism, to Jordan Love criticism, to all the criticism in between.

Paul is careful to remind us about small sample sizes before delving in to the lack of creativity on offense, the various scouting weaknesses of our players out of college, the offensive line, Aaron Jones, Luke Musgrave as a baby giraffe, and whether scheme should be able to mitigate against a lack of experience and talent.

Finally, we go over the defense, and how Joe Barry wasn’t really that bad when you get down to it. Oh God!

