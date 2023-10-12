It’s not often over the last several years that Green Bay Packers fans have been able to say that the team’s defense outperformed the offense, but that certainly was the case in Monday’s loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Joe Barry’s defense did its job, holding the Raiders to 17 points, an admirable number given that the unit ran out and got a three-and-out inside its own 10-yard line after a Jordan Love interception.

Yes, the defense was also bailed out by two missed field goals by the Raiders’ kicker — one blocked and one flat-out missed — but the fact remains that the 17-point affair is tied for the Packers’ lowest points allowed of the season. Both the players and coaching staff deserve some praise for the way they performed, and particularly given that the team was missing two key starters.

Quay Walker is starting to become one of the most critical players on the Packers’ defense, particularly with veteran linebacker De’Vondre Campbell injured. When Walker left Monday’s game, it could have spelled disaster for the unit as a whole. Instead, Eric Wilson stepped in admirably, avoiding any major mistakes as he took on a much more prominent role than expected.

The team got a star performance from one of its starting cornerbacks as well, though not Jaire Alexander, who was a notable storyline coming into the game. Instead, Rasul Douglas posted one of his better games as a Packer, helping to keep Davante Adams’ impact on the game to a minimum.

So let’s give credit where it’s due: the defense stepped up well on Monday. Unfortunately, it still wasn’t enough to get the team a W.

Packers PFF grades: Best, worst players from Week 5 vs. Raiders | Packers Wire

Rasul Douglas was certainly worthy of the team's top grade of the day on Monday, giving up just 11 yards in coverage while breaking up a pair of passes and making five tackles.

What You Might’ve Missed: Safety run support and solid sub | Packers.com

Meanwhile, Rudy Ford had a solid day as well, making plays against the run and getting the team's only turnover. Give some credit to Eric Wilson as well, as he was solid in relief of an injured Quay Walker.

Packers face harsh reality of 2023 season after abysmal offensive showing - The Athletic ($)

Mark Murphy said that the defense might need to carry this team over the first portion of the 2023 season; apparently he was right.

Three Overreactions From Packers’ Loss to Raiders - Sports Illustrated

Saying that the Packers have an identity crisis on offense is hardly an overreaction.

Notable players who SHOULD be moved before the league's Oct. 31 deadline | NFL.com

There are no Packers on this list, but unless they can turn things around quickly after the bye, they may well be sellers at the deadline.

Inside the NFL turf debate: Injuries, safety measures, problems - ESPN

With more injuries on turf -- Bills linebacker Matt Milano and Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson among them -- the debate rages on for another week.

A 104-year old woman dies a week after possibly breaking a world record : NPR

I say we give it to her.