Thursday Night Football, Week 6: Picks & game info for Broncos vs. Chiefs

Welcome to week six of the NFL’s 2023 schedule! This week gets underway with an AFC West matchup, as the division-leading Kansas City Chiefs face the last-place Denver Broncos.

If there were ever a get-right game for a Chiefs offense that is underperforming relative to preseason expectations and their normal output, it is tonight. The Broncos have the NFL’s worst defense by nearly every metric: points, yards, net yards per pass attempt, and yards per rushing attempt. They are also a historically bad defense through five games, ranking as the worst defense in DVOA after five weeks ever — or at least as far back as DVOA goes (around 1990).

Travis Kelce will be active for the Chiefs tonight after getting banged up in last week’s game. That should give Patrick Mahomes his usual security blanket to throw to. But on a short week, that could result in Kelce’s snaps being limited.

Can the Broncos keep tonight’s game even remotely close? Or will the Chiefs simply run away with a blowout win at home in prime time? Check out our picks below and join us for tonight’s game.

WHO?

Denver Broncos (1-4) vs. Kansas City Chiefs (4-1)

WHERE?

Arrowhead Stadium

Kansas City, Missouri

WHEN?

Thursday, October 12, 2023

7:15 PM Central Time

HOW?

TV/Streaming: Amazon Prime

Commentators: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit

Radio: Westwood One Sports

APC Game Picks