Report: The Packers will not re-sign RB Patrick Taylor

Big B, a Green Bay Packers podcast host who has previously broken stories about the team like being the first to report that former Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers broke his toe back in 2021, reported on Wednesday that Green Bay will not be re-signing running back Patrick Taylor back to the practice squad over the bye week. Taylor had previously played in four of the Packers’ five regular season games this season, despite the fact that he’s spent most of the year on Green Bay’s practice squad.

Taylor has already exhausted all three of his practice squad elevations, meaning that the team would need to keep the running back on the 53-man roster to use him on gamedays moving forward. The Packers did just that in Week 5 against the Las Vegas Raiders, when outside linebacker Justin Hollins was released to make room for the promotion of Taylor. On Tuesday, one day after the Raiders game, Green Bay re-signed Hollins to the active roster and let Taylor go. At the time, the assumption was that Taylor would re-sign with the practice squad, something ESPN’s Rob Demovsky alluded to on Twitter/X.

The Packers are now in a very interesting position, as they only have two healthy running backs on their 70-man team — including the active roster and the practice squad. Starting running back Aaron Jones reaggravated his hamstring on Saturday, which kept him out of action against the Raiders. Below are the snap counts this season for all the non-Jones running backs that have seen action in the regular season for the Packers:

179 offensive snaps: AJ Dillon

70: Taylor

14: Emanuel Wilson

Green Bay is either really confident that Jones is going to be healthy on the other side of the bye week, or they are putting a lot of faith into Emanuel Wilson — the undrafted rookie free agent who they haven’t played much, despite being a member of the 53-man roster for the entirety of the regular season.

Don’t be surprised if the Packers add a running back to the practice squad in the near future, as they’re up against the numbers at the position right now.