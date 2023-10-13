Pick the top play from the Packers’ Week 5 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders

The Packers began October in calamitous fashion on primetime TV, as mind-boggling offensive execution led to 60 minutes of misery against the Las Vegas Raiders. Whether it was the continued inefficiency of a plodding running game, the sieve of an offensive line, or Jordan Love’s inaccuracy, the Packers’ offense looked more and more like a mediocre unit that got lucky with a Week 1 matchup against the Bears.

The offense got off to a better start in this one than their miserable opening against the Detroit Lions, but the results remained mostly the same. After a stalled red zone trip resulted in a 3-0 lead, the Packers fell apart. As Vegas raced to a 10-3 advantage, the Packers totaled 9 plays for 25 yards on 4 drives. Included in this comedy of errors was a Jordan Love interception that will surely go down as his worst of the 2023 campaign: a throw straight to the chest of Robert Spillane, who returned the ball down the Green Bay 7-yard line. Only because of the Raiders’ incompetence and the Packers’ defensive stand did Vegas come away with just three points. If the Packers’ offense can find any semblance of a rhythm, the defense has been holding up their end of the bargain. But until that point… we wallow.

AJ Dillon was slightly more effective in this contest, tallying a touchdown and running for 76 yards. But as is tradition, he averaged 3.8 yards per carry with a long of 11. Coming out of the bye, the Packers will need to pray Aaron Jones stays healthy. This short recap has already gone on long enough and I am sick just thinking about it, so let’s check out the top plays of Week 5.

Yosh Nijman Blocks the Field Goal

After Jordan Love’s inexplicable interception thrown to Robert Spillane, the Packers were at risk of going down 14-3, a lead that seemed insurmountable for an offense lacking any cohesion. With Quay Walker exiting the game with a knee injury, Eric Wilson was thrust into his role and stepped up. On a first down run from the 7-yard line, Wilson met Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson quickly, causing enough havoc to allow Kenny Clark and co. to swallow Josh Jacobs in the backfield. The Raiders were forced to kick a field goal, and in one of the more delightful plays of the year thus far, offensive lineman Yosh Nijman got just enough of the ball to block the kick and keep the Packers alive a little bit longer.

Rudy Ford Picks off Jimmy G

After an ugly first half controlled by both defenses, (with contributions from two out of their depth QBs) the Raiders led 10-3. Not two minutes had gone by before the Packers were given a gift-wrapped Jimmy G interception, one that the ten-year veteran has often thrown. Ford unfortunately couldn’t do anything with the ball, but the Packers were set up nicely for their first touchdown of the game. The big play made Ford one of the highest-graded defenders of the night for Green Bay.

Christian Watson Breaks Free

After AJ Dillon punched in the game-tying score, the Packers forced a quick three-and-out and immediately went to work with what they surely thought could be a kill shot. The frequency of deep shots in this game was a problem, but everything went according to plan here, as Marcus Peters treated Christian Watson like a plague victim and left him wide open. Watson looked like he was gone, but the sure touchdown was saved by a Peters horse collar. Because I am a hater and refuse to think rationally, the NFL should follow the NBA’s lead and adopt a clear path penalty to prevent such atrocities. Christian Watson anytime TD bettors, I am giving you a voice. You’re welcome.

The Packers would be given ample chances to score from 1st and Goal at the 3-yard line, and somehow they could not muster more than a field goal. The rest of the game consisted of a three-and-out and two interceptions, one of which came on an underthrown potential game-winning touchdown to Christian Watson. Instead, a 5’9” corner, Amik Robertson snatched the pass and ended this nightmare. 17-13, Packers lose.

