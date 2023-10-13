Packers Reacts Results: 66 percent of fans blame coaching for losses

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Green Bay Packers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

We have another set of poll results for you this week. To put it plainly: YOU ARE NOT HAPPY. I don’t think I’ve ever been more surprised by a series of poll results since I started writing this Packers Reacts series a few years ago. With that being said, let’s dig into the data.

Was the Packers’ loss to the Raiders negative? You’re damn right it was negative. Was it worse than the loss to the Lions the week prior? Absolutely not. Progress!

Faith in the organization has collapsed from the highs of the first three weeks of the season, but at least some of you are back on the bandwagon now that the taste of the Lions loss is out of your mouth.

These two results, coupled together, are surprising to me. With two wins in hand already, it’s going to be difficult for the Packers to land one of the top two picks in the draft. There might only be two first-round quarterbacks available in Caleb Williams (USC) and Drake Maye (North Carolina) in April and they’ll probably come off the board in the first two picks.

If half of you want to think about tanking a quarterback next year, even after the extension that the team gave quarterback Jordan Love, but only 15 percent of you want to “tank,” does that mean you want the team to trade up for a quarterback in the draft? Last year, it cost the Carolina Panthers two first-round picks and two second-round picks, as well as receiver D.J. Moore — valued as at least another first-rounder — to slide up to the first overall pick for Bryce Young. Both Williams and Maye are thought to be significantly better quarterback prospects than Young, meaning that the market to trade up for a new passer will be at least in that ballpark. Is that what you want?

Two-thirds of you are blaming coaching for the Packers’ three losses this season. To me, that’s too high of a number. Sure, the coaching was bad against the Lions (defensive coordinator Joe Barry) and the Raiders (play-caller and head coach Matt LaFleur), but it’s worth remembering how young and cheap this squad is.

As we wrote about earlier in the week, the Packers are spending by far the least amount of cash out of any of the 32 NFL franchises on the offensive side of the ball this year — due to the cap debt the team is in after going “all in” during the final years of Aaron Rodgers’ tenure in Green Bay. On top of that, half of their cash spending on offense is being used on left tackle David Bakhtiari and running back Aaron Jones, who aren’t even on the field.

If you have any opposing opinion to mine, please leave it down in the comment section. I’d love to hear your rationale for the results of some of these prompts.