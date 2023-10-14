Week 6 NFL Picks: Vikings favored on the road against Bears

It has been a few weeks since two teams in the NFC North played one another. The last intra-division matchup was on Thursday Night Football in week 4, when the Detroit Lions beat the Green Bay Packers, but the other two teams in the division play each other this Sunday in week six.

Those teams are, of course, the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings, and the two franchises will meet at Soldier Field this Sunday afternoon. Both teams are 1-4 on the season, a game back of the Packers and three full games behind the division-leading Lions, who sit at 4-1. The winner of Sunday’s game at least has a long-shot chance of making some noise in the division by the end of the season; the loser is all but done. In this week’s matchup, the Vikings come in as three-point favorites on the road.

The schedule for this Sunday features two other divisional games, as the Jacksonville Jaguars host the Indianapolis Colts and the Arizona Cardinals play at the Los Angeles Rams. The home teams are favored in both of those games, however.

Check out APC’s picks for all of the week six games below and check out DraftKings Sportsbook for all of the odds across the league.

APC’s week 6 picks