NFL Week 6 Sunday Schedule & Open Thread

Sunday is here, and it’s the third Sunday in a row without Green Bay Packers football. This week is he Packers’ bye week, which comes after back-to-back games on other days — Thursday and Monday in weeks 4 and 5 respectively.
While the Packers sit idle, the other teams in the NFC North are all in action, including one game between two of those franchises. The Chicago Bears host the Minnesota Vikings today, while the Detroit Lions are playing on the road at an old NFC Central division foe, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Early in the day, however, is a morning football game for the third week in a row. The final NFL game of the year in London kicks off early, with the Ravens and Titans playing one another at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Join us for all of the games throughout this Sunday as we await the Packers’ next game a week from today in Denver.
NFL Week 6 Sunday
|Visiting Team
|Home Team
|Venue
|City, State
|Time (CT)
|TV Network
|Visiting Team
|Home Team
|Venue
|City, State
|Time (CT)
|TV Network
|Baltimore Ravens
|Tennessee Titans
|Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
|London, England
|8:30 AM
|NFL Network
|Seattle Seahawks
|Cincinnati Bengals
|PayCor Stadium
|Cincinnati, OH
|12:00 PM
|CBS
|Carolina Panthers
|Miami Dolphins
|Hard Rock Stadium
|Miami Gardens, FL
|12:00 PM
|CBS
|Washington Commanders
|Atlanta Falcons
|Mercedes-Benz Stadium
|Atlanta, GA
|12:00 PM
|CBS
|Indianapolis Colts
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|TIAA Bank Field
|Jacksonville, FL
|12:00 PM
|CBS
|San Francisco 49ers
|Cleveland Browns
|FirstEnergy Stadium
|Cleveland, OH
|12:00 PM
|FOX
|Minnesota Vikings
|Chicago Bears
|Soldier Field
|Chicago, IL
|12:00 PM
|FOX
|New Orleans Saints
|Houston Texans
|NRG Stadium
|Houston, TX
|12:00 PM
|FOX
|New England Patriots
|Las Vegas Raiders
|Allegiant Stadium
|Las Vegas, NV
|3:05 PM
|CBS
|Philadelphia Eagles
|New York Jets
|MetLife Stadium
|East Rutherford, NJ
|3:25 PM
|FOX
|Detroit Lions
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Raymond James Stadium
|Tampa, FL
|3:25 PM
|FOX
|Arizona Cardinals
|Los Angeles Rams
|SoFi Stadium
|Inglewood, CA
|3:25 PM
|FOX
|New York Giants
|Buffalo Bills
|Highmark Stadium
|Orchard Park, NY
|7:20 PM
|NBC
