NFL Week 6 Sunday Schedule & Open Thread

Sunday is here, and it’s the third Sunday in a row without Green Bay Packers football. This week is he Packers’ bye week, which comes after back-to-back games on other days — Thursday and Monday in weeks 4 and 5 respectively.

While the Packers sit idle, the other teams in the NFC North are all in action, including one game between two of those franchises. The Chicago Bears host the Minnesota Vikings today, while the Detroit Lions are playing on the road at an old NFC Central division foe, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Early in the day, however, is a morning football game for the third week in a row. The final NFL game of the year in London kicks off early, with the Ravens and Titans playing one another at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Join us for all of the games throughout this Sunday as we await the Packers’ next game a week from today in Denver.