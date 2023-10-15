 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL Week 6 Sunday Schedule & Open Thread

Join APC for all of today’s action around the NFL, starting with another morning game from London.

By Evan "Tex" Western
Tennessee Titans v Baltimore Ravens Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Sunday is here, and it’s the third Sunday in a row without Green Bay Packers football. This week is he Packers’ bye week, which comes after back-to-back games on other days — Thursday and Monday in weeks 4 and 5 respectively.

While the Packers sit idle, the other teams in the NFC North are all in action, including one game between two of those franchises. The Chicago Bears host the Minnesota Vikings today, while the Detroit Lions are playing on the road at an old NFC Central division foe, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Early in the day, however, is a morning football game for the third week in a row. The final NFL game of the year in London kicks off early, with the Ravens and Titans playing one another at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Join us for all of the games throughout this Sunday as we await the Packers’ next game a week from today in Denver.

NFL Week 6 Sunday

Visiting Team Home Team Venue City, State Time (CT) TV Network
Baltimore Ravens Tennessee Titans Tottenham Hotspur Stadium London, England 8:30 AM NFL Network
Seattle Seahawks Cincinnati Bengals PayCor Stadium Cincinnati, OH 12:00 PM CBS
Carolina Panthers Miami Dolphins Hard Rock Stadium Miami Gardens, FL 12:00 PM CBS
Washington Commanders Atlanta Falcons Mercedes-Benz Stadium Atlanta, GA 12:00 PM CBS
Indianapolis Colts Jacksonville Jaguars TIAA Bank Field Jacksonville, FL 12:00 PM CBS
San Francisco 49ers Cleveland Browns FirstEnergy Stadium Cleveland, OH 12:00 PM FOX
Minnesota Vikings Chicago Bears Soldier Field Chicago, IL 12:00 PM FOX
New Orleans Saints Houston Texans NRG Stadium Houston, TX 12:00 PM FOX
New England Patriots Las Vegas Raiders Allegiant Stadium Las Vegas, NV 3:05 PM CBS
Philadelphia Eagles New York Jets MetLife Stadium East Rutherford, NJ 3:25 PM FOX
Detroit Lions Tampa Bay Buccaneers Raymond James Stadium Tampa, FL 3:25 PM FOX
Arizona Cardinals Los Angeles Rams SoFi Stadium Inglewood, CA 3:25 PM FOX
New York Giants Buffalo Bills Highmark Stadium Orchard Park, NY 7:20 PM NBC

